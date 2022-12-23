2 Jaw-Dropping High-Yield Stocks Worth Buying This Week

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More
Yields of 4.9% and 8%, and long records of dividend growth, should get your attention.
Looking to build up your high-yield dividend portfolio? Whether you want income now or wealth later, Enterprise Products Partners (EPD 0.30%) and Brookfield Renewable (BEP -1.61%) (BEPC -3.28%) should be on your shopping list. Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe break down why these longtime dividend dynamos are set to keep rewarding investors.
*Stock prices used were from the afternoon of Dec. 13, 2022. The video was published on Dec. 23, 2022.
Jason Hall has positions in Brookfield Renewable, Brookfield Renewable Partners, and Enterprise Products Partners. Tyler Crowe has positions in Brookfield Renewable and Enterprise Products Partners. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Brookfield Renewable. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Renewable Partners and Enterprise Products Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jason Hall is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.