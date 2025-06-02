Many investors were jumping aboard Meta Platforms (META 3.61%) stock on Monday, so much so that the pricey social media company's shares rose by almost 4%. Much of this was a reaction to a media report stating that Meta would lean heavily on artificial intelligence (AI) to boost its revenue. The stock's rise easily trumped that of the S&P 500 index, which increased 0.4% on the day.

Serious AI advancement planned?

Well before market open, The Wall Street Journal published an article asserting that Meta plans to offer its advertisers the chance to craft spots entirely with artificial intelligence (AI). Those users would be able not only to create every aspect of those ads but also to microtarget consumers by harnessing the technology.

This would be a significant expansion of Meta's AI tool set, currently available to users but only for a limited set of ad enhancements.

Citing unidentified "people familiar with the matter," the financial newspaper said the company aims to roll out the full suite of AI functionalities by the end of 2026.

Meta has not yet officially commented on the report.

Keeping that competitive edge sharp

Advertising is front and center of Meta's business as it forms nearly the entirety of its revenue.

Assuming the Journal's report is accurate, the company's determined AI push is very encouraging. It shows that management clearly isn't resting on its laurels and is committing notable resources and effort into maintaining its already considerable ad dominance in the social media sphere. I would be very inspired by this news if I were a Meta shareholder.