Explore the exciting world of FTI Consulting (FCN 0.70%) with our expert analysts in this Motley Fool Scoreboard episode. Check out the video below to gain valuable insights into market trends and potential investment opportunities!
*Stock prices used were the prices of April 28, 2025. The video was published on Jun. 3, 2025.
S&P 500
5,970.37
+0.6%
+$34.43
DJI
42,519.64
+0.5%
+$214.16
NASDAQ
19,398.96
+0.8%
+$156.34
Bitcoin
105,481.00
-0.4%
-395.90
AAPL
$203.38
+0.8%
+$1.68
AMZN
$205.89
-0.4%
-$0.76
GOOG
$167.85
-1.5%
-$2.52
META
$667.31
-0.5%
-$3.59
MSFT
$463.24
+0.3%
+$1.28
NVDA
$141.38
+2.9%
+$4.00
TSLA
$344.95
+0.7%
+$2.26
Premium Investing Services
Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.