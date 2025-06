Buffett's exit, record highs, and $347 billion in cash: Find out if now is the smartest or worst time to buy Berkshire Hathaway stock.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B -0.87%) is trading near record highs, Warren Buffett is stepping down, and $347 billion in cash sits idle. Is this a perfect opportunity to buy more, or a warning sign? This video breaks down the leadership transition, latest earnings, stock moves, and valuation to help you decide whether to buy, hold, or wait.

*Stock prices used were the market prices of May 23, 2025. The video was published on June 5, 2025.