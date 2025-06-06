Shares of AST SpaceMobile (ASTS 0.13%) are moving higher this week, up 33.9% as of 2 p.m. ET from last Friday's close. The gain comes as the S&P 500 gained 1.5% and the Nasdaq-100 gained 2.2%.

Earlier in the week, a board member posted a picture to social media that fueled speculation of a possible partnership with Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin. The stock also received a boost after yesterday's public spat between President Donald Trump and Elon Musk.

A possible partnership

After Bezos visited the company's Texas headquarters, AST board member Adriana Cisneros posted a picture of Bezos, AST CEO Abel Avellan, and herself to Instagram with the caption, "Amazing things are happening at AST & Science + Blue Origin."

This fueled speculation that Blue Origin, Bezos' space exploration company, could be looking to create a closer relationship with AST. The company already has a contract with AST to launch 45 satellites, but a more formal partnership would be a game changer for AST SpaceMobile.

Musk and Trump fall out

Elon Musk and President Donald Trump escalated a public spat yesterday. What began when Musk took to X to criticize Trump's flagship "Big, Beautiful Bill" quickly turned personal and included Trump threatening to cancel contracts with Musk's SpaceX. If this were to happen, it could leave the door open for AST SpaceMobile to, at least partially, fill the void.

This is all speculation; nothing is concrete. That being said, both of these possibilities represent a huge upside for AST. For investors with a high risk appetite, AST can be a solid pick. However, be aware that there is a significant risk. The company has a long way to go to justify its valuation.