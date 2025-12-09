Accessibility Menu
Arrow-Thin-Down
S&P 500
6,886.68
+0.7%
+46.17
Arrow-Thin-Down
DJI
48,057.75
+1.0%
+497.46
Arrow-Thin-Down
NASDAQ
23,654.16
+0.3%
+77.67
Arrow-Thin-Down
Bitcoin
$90,040.00
-2.2%
-$2,026.12
Arrow-Thin-Down
AAPL
$278.79
+0.6%
+$1.61
Arrow-Thin-Down
AMZN
$231.88
+1.7%
+$3.96
Arrow-Thin-Down
GOOG
$321.05
+1.0%
+$3.30
Arrow-Thin-Down
META
$650.13
-1.0%
-$6.83
Arrow-Thin-Down
MSFT
$478.76
-2.7%
-$13.26
Arrow-Thin-Down
NVDA
$183.77
-0.6%
-$1.20
Arrow-Thin-Down
TSLA
$451.93
+1.5%
+$6.76
Daily Stock GainersDaily Stock LosersMost Active Stocks

1 Quantum Computing Stock That Should Be on Every Investor's Holiday List

By John Ballard Dec 9, 2025 at 12:00PM

Key Points

  • IonQ is currently the pure-play leader in the emerging quantum computing industry.
  • It's building an impressive platform that could unleash significant growth for investors.
  • Note that this is a highly volatile stock, but the long-term upside could be substantial.

This leader could help you build wealth.

Quantum computing is billed as the next wave of growth for the tech sector beyond artificial intelligence (AI). This is an important and emerging technology with the potential to create a large industry, estimated to be worth $1 trillion over the next 20 years.

IonQ (IONQ 5.09%) is currently the largest pure-play quantum computing company, and the stock is acting like a true market leader. It has skyrocketed 936% over the past three years. Here's why the stock should be on your holiday shopping list.

A quantum computer with two gold plates connected with gold wiring around a glowing blue core.

Image source: Getty Images.

Why IonQ is a long-term buy

The stock's performance reflects growing momentum in IonQ's business. IonQ's revenue jumped 222% year over year in the last quarter, exceeding expectations. This revenue growth was driven by recent strategic acquisitions that expanded its platform and enabled continued progress in commercializing its technology.

The company is developing a market-leading platform while also reducing business risk by establishing recurring revenue streams through subscription services. Its fifth-generation AQ64 Tempo quantum computer is designed to be faster and highly accurate with minimal calculation errors.

IonQ Stock Quote

NYSE: IONQ

IonQ
Today's Change
(-5.09%) $-2.77
Current Price
$51.67

This is a highly volatile stock that trades at a rich valuation, but what you are paying for is a piece of the future. Its $18 billion market cap reflects investor expectations for explosive growth, particularly if it continues to lead the industry. The long-term upside could make a small investment in IonQ worthwhile.

About the Author

John Ballard
John Ballard has been a contributing writer at The Motley Fool since 2016, covering consumer goods and technology stocks. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a focus in real estate finance from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.
TMFRazorback

John Ballard has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends IonQ. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Read Next

Advertisement

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services