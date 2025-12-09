The 3 Smartest Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy With $1,000 in 2026

While pure plays like IonQ and Rigetti Computing get most of the attention, investors can gain exposure to quantum computing through big tech.

Over the last three years, investors have been witnessing how generative artificial intelligence (AI) is impacting businesses and governments. Tools and services introduced by OpenAI and the cloud hyperscalers are improving corporate workflows across every industry.

As AI becomes more integrated at the enterprise level, big tech is doubling down on infrastructure investments -- procuring as many chips and building as many data centers as they can. Beyond these moves, however, is another opportunity: quantum computing.

While quantum computing remains a theoretical and exploratory technological pursuit, enthusiasts argue that it has the potential to revolutionize critical processes across drug discovery, logistics, supply chains, energy patterns, assessing financial risk, and more. Management consulting firm McKinsey & Company reports that quantum computing could unlock $2 trillion in economic value by next decade.

Below, I'll reveal my top three picks in the quantum AI landscape heading into 2026 and make the case for why each stock is a compelling long-term buy.

1. Alphabet: The vertically integrated AI ecosystem

Alphabet (GOOGL +1.01%) (GOOG +1.02%) might just be the most lucrative opportunity among mega cap AI stocks. The company's diverse ecosystem spans internet search, advertising, cloud computing, consumer electronics, autonomous driving, and custom chip designs.

Advertisement

By vertically integrating all of its products and services together, Alphabet has masterfully stitched AI into every fabric of its business.

For now, most of the attention Alphabet receives for its AI efforts revolves around two products: Gemini (its large language model) and its highly successful chip platform featuring the company's tensor processing units (TPUs).

Expand NASDAQ : GOOGL Alphabet Today's Change ( 1.01 %) $ 3.21 Current Price $ 320.29 Key Data Points Market Cap $3864B Day's Range $ 314.70 - $ 321.30 52wk Range $ 140.53 - $ 328.83 Volume 14K Avg Vol 37M Gross Margin 59.18 % Dividend Yield 0.26 %

What most investors may not realize is that Alphabet is investing heavily into quantum computing as well. The company has parlayed its achievements in chip design by building its own quantum processor, called Willow.

At the moment, Willow is primarily used in simulations against powerful supercomputers -- testing which technology is able to solve complex challenges more efficiently and accurately.

Alphabet is in a unique position to roll quantum computing applications into its broader suite of AI services once the company moves toward commercializing the technology.

2. Nvidia: Bridging traditional and quantum computing

Nvidia (NVDA 0.64%) is the engine powering the broader AI movement. The company's GPUs and CUDA software are at the center of generative AI development. While this comprehensive tech stack gave Nvidia a first-mover advantage in the AI revolution, the company is beginning to face competitive forces in the chip environment.

Expand NASDAQ : NVDA Nvidia Today's Change ( -0.64 %) $ -1.19 Current Price $ 183.78 Key Data Points Market Cap $4466B Day's Range $ 182.03 - $ 185.48 52wk Range $ 86.62 - $ 212.19 Volume 3.2M Avg Vol 190M Gross Margin 70.05 % Dividend Yield 0.02 %

Nevertheless, Nvidia is making quiet moves beyond data centers as it explores the quantum AI opportunity. Namely, Nvidia offers a product called NVQLink as well as an alternate version of CUDA that can be used together in hybrid classical and quantum computing environments.

I find Nvidia's approach to quantum computing particularly savvy. Instead of spending time and effort on capital-intensive supercomputers, Nvidia is merely offering a bridge in which its hardware and software can be used in new environments as more companies lay the foundation for their own quantum roadmaps.

3. Amazon: A hardware-software stack to keep your eyes on

When it comes to AI ecosystems, Amazon (AMZN +1.69%) has a striking resemblance to Alphabet. While Amazon's main businesses are its e-commerce marketplace and cloud computing platform, Amazon also makes money from advertising, subscription services, streaming, grocery delivery, and more.

At the moment, the company's primary source of AI growth stems from its cloud infrastructure platform, Amazon Web Services (AWS). AWS is the largest cloud computing platform by market share.

Very much like Alphabet's Google Cloud Platform (GCP), AWS also offers its own custom chips for model development -- Trainium and Inferentia. In addition, Amazon has built its own quantum processing chip, dubbed Ocelot.

Within AWS is a feature called Amazon Bracket, a quantum computing architecture that can integrate with pure plays like IonQ.

Final takeaway

There are two main themes I want to drive home from this analysis. First, Alphabet, Nvidia, and Amazon have already established successful AI businesses. Second, each company can afford to explore quantum computing even if the technology remains nascent and not a core part of their growth strategies today.

AI is going to be the main driver of growth for each of these companies for years to come. Against this backdrop, should it take another five or even 10 years for quantum computing to become widely adopted, holding on to positions in already-established AI leaders provides investors with durability and dual upside -- benefiting from further secular tailwinds fueling the AI revolution while partaking in the gains from quantum applications once they are launched.

In my eyes, these tech titans represent an insulated way to gain exposure to quantum computing with little risk. For a modest sum of $1,000, investors can buy stock in Alphabet, Nvidia, and Amazon today.