Why Ooma Stock Crashed After Crushing on Earnings

By Rich Smith Dec 9, 2025 at 12:58PM

Key Points

55x earnings is probably too much to pay for a VoIP phone provider.

VoIP telephone company Ooma (OOMA +7.47%) stock tumbled 11.7% through 12:35 a.m. ET Tuesday after reporting fiscal Q3 2026 earnings last night. The strange thing: Ooma beat on earnings.

Analysts forecast Ooma would earn $0.22 per share on sales of $71.4 million, but Ooma actually earned $0.27. The problem wasn't Ooma's earnings, though. It was Ooma's sales, which missed badly at just $67.6 million.

Red stock arrow trending down on a blue background.

Image source: Getty Images.

Ooma Q3 earnings

Not all the news was bad. Ooma grew sales 4% year over year, and flipped its profits as calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) from negative $0.09 a year ago to $0.05 per share this time around.

Still, there's a world of difference between $0.05, GAAP, and the $0.27 per share Ooma supposedly earned -- which turns out to have been a non-GAAP number. Ooma CEO Eric Stang described the Q3 results as "strong," but they weren't really impressive.

Is Ooma stock a buy?

Nor do I love the company's guidance. Looking ahead through the end of fiscal 2026, Ooma projects between $270.3 million to $270.9 million, with earnings between $1 and $1.02 per share.

With Ooma stock costing only $11 a share, that may not sound bad. But recall that the $1-ish Ooma will earn this year is a non-GAAP number. Considering how much lower Q3 GAAP profit was compared to non-GAAP, I think it's safe to assume GAAP earnings for the whole year will end up looking similarly weak. Indeed, analysts polled by S&P Global Market Intelligence see Ooma earning no more than $0.20.

On an $11 stock, that's a rich 55 times earnings multiple. In my book, that makes Ooma stock a sell.

About the Author

Rich Smith
Rich Smith is a contributing Motley Fool defense and stock market analyst covering publicly traded and emerging companies in defense, space, aerospace, and other sectors. Prior to The Motley Fool, Rich practiced international corporate law for Clifford Chance in Russia, and for the Russian-Ukrainian Legal Group in Moscow, Kyiv, and Washington, D.C. He holds a bachelor’s degree in international relations from the College of William & Mary, a law degree from the University of Baltimore, and a language certification from the International Institute of Russian Language & Culture in Tver, Russian Federation. The Globe and Mail once featured him as “one of the best stock pickers since 2009.”
TMFDitty
X@RichSmithFool

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

