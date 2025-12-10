1 Unstoppable Cryptocurrency to Buy Before It Soars 23,300%, According to Strategy's Michael Saylor

Michael Saylor is betting Bitcoin will transform the global financial system.

Bitcoin (BTC 2.20%) was created in 2008 by an anonymous developer who used the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto. It has since become a recognized store of value among many investors, thanks to its decentralized structure and its capped supply, which creates the perception of scarcity.

A single Bitcoin trades for around $89,700 as I write this, but Strategy (MSTR 2.30%) (formerly known as MicroStrategy) cofounder Michael Saylor is betting $21 million per coin might be in the cards by the year 2045. That implies an eye-popping potential upside of 23,300% over the next 20 years.

However, his price target hinges on Bitcoin transforming the entire financial system, which might be easier said than done.

The perfect future reserve asset?

Bitcoin uses a unique system of record called the blockchain, which is effectively a growing database of transactions that is actively verified by the community on an ongoing basis. Saylor believes every asset in the world will eventually be tokenized on the blockchain, because it will create more transparency and significantly improve economic efficiency.

Take real estate, for example. There is no centralized register of property holdings in the U.S., which is why buying a home involves a stringent due diligence process with costly legal fees. By placing every real estate transaction on the blockchain, buyers would have immediate access to transaction records, which would eliminate at least some of the necessary due diligence, thus speeding up settlement and reducing expenses.

Saylor thinks Bitcoin could be the ideal reserve asset for the tokenization process because it's entirely decentralized, meaning it can't be controlled by any company or government. This means Bitcoin would become the currency people use to buy, sell, or transfer tokenized assets, so anybody who wants to participate in the financial system would have to own it.

Since the value of all global assets is in the ballpark of $500 trillion, Saylor's vision would create incredible demand for Bitcoin, which is why he predicts it could soar to $21 million per coin by 2045.

Saylor's prediction comes with a number of challenges

Saylor's vision would require global cooperation on a scale we've never seen, because practically every government on Earth would have to legislate the widespread adoption of Bitcoin.

This is unlikely because small countries, for example, have weaker floating-rate currencies than large countries, which helps them compete on the global stage by making their exports cheaper for foreign buyers. Adopting Bitcoin as the world's primary currency would force them to compete on a level playing field with economic powerhouses like the U.S., which would decimate the living standards of their citizens.

Plus, there is no guarantee the tokenization process will actually create value for Bitcoin, even if it becomes the reserve currency. Since it isn't widely accepted as payment for goods and services, people who use it to buy, sell, or transfer assets would have to convert their funds back to fiat currency to live their daily lives. Therefore, Bitcoin would be more like a bridge currency, so its price would face constant pressure from a healthy supply of sellers.

Finally, valuation might be another barrier to Saylor's target. At $21 million per coin, Bitcoin would have a fully diluted market capitalization of $441 trillion, making it 100 times more valuable than the world's largest company, Nvidia, which is currently worth $4.4 trillion. That figure is also four times higher than the annual output of the entire global economy, which was $111 trillion in 2024. Personally, I don't think that sounds realistic.

Bitcoin could rise, but maybe less than Saylor thinks

As mentioned, many investors consider Bitcoin to be a legitimate store of value. It is often likened to a digital version of gold, and if this view becomes more widespread, it could fuel further upside even if Saylor's ambitious forecast never plays out.

The total value of all above-ground gold is $29.1 trillion as I write this, and for Bitcoin's market cap to match that, it would have to soar to around $1,385,700 per coin. That implies a potential upside of 1,440% from its current price.

That might be a more realistic target for investors, but Bitcoin is a highly speculative asset, so further upside is never guaranteed. In addition, Saylor's company, Strategy, owns 650,000 Bitcoin worth a whopping $58 billion, so he has a vested interest in making highly bullish predictions. That doesn't make him wrong, but it certainly means his views are extremely biased.