Accessibility Menu
Arrow-Thin-Down
S&P 500
6,886.68
+0.7%
+46.17
Arrow-Thin-Down
DJI
48,057.75
+1.0%
+497.46
Arrow-Thin-Down
NASDAQ
23,654.16
+0.3%
+77.67
Arrow-Thin-Down
Bitcoin
$90,056.00
-2.1%
-$1,964.25
Arrow-Thin-Down
AAPL
$278.79
+0.6%
+$1.61
Arrow-Thin-Down
AMZN
$231.88
+1.7%
+$3.96
Arrow-Thin-Down
GOOG
$321.00
+1.0%
+$3.25
Arrow-Thin-Down
META
$650.13
-1.0%
-$6.83
Arrow-Thin-Down
MSFT
$478.56
-2.7%
-$13.46
Arrow-Thin-Down
NVDA
$183.78
-0.6%
-$1.19
Arrow-Thin-Down
TSLA
$451.45
+1.4%
+$6.28
Daily Stock GainersDaily Stock LosersMost Active Stocks

The drone leader's previously high-flying stock likely won't stay down for long.

Shares of AeroVironment (AVAV 12.94%) declined more than 12% on Wednesday after the unmanned aerial vehicle manufacturer's earnings fell short of investors' expectations.

A drone is flying in a clouded sky.

Image source: Getty Images.

BlueHalo is boosting sales growth, but acquisition costs weighed on profits

AeroVironment's revenue soared 151% year over year to $472.5 million in its fiscal second quarter ended Nov. 1. The gains were fueled by the defense contractor's acquisition of BlueHalo, a provider of space technology and autonomous systems, in May.

"We have built a portfolio of integrated capabilities and advanced technologies to meet the market's accelerating demand and serve as a partner of choice in critical moments," CEO Wahid Nawabi said in a press release.

Excluding the impact of BlueHalo, AeroVironment's revenue rose a solid 21% to $227.4 million.

AeroVironment Stock Quote

NASDAQ: AVAV

AeroVironment
Today's Change
(-12.94%) $-36.42
Current Price
$245.00

In turn, AeroVironment's adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) surged 74% to $45 million.

Advertisement

However, the drone maker's adjusted earnings per share came in at $0.44, which was below Wall Street's estimates. Analysts had expected adjusted per-share profits of $0.79, according to Yahoo! Finance.

AeroVironment remains well-positioned for a drone-based future

Management guided for full-year revenue of $1.95 billion to $2 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $300 million to $320 million. The company also expects to generate adjusted earnings of $3.40 to $3.55 per share.

"We are confident that our unmatched innovation, strategic partnerships, and agility to expand our manufacturing capacity enable us to address evolving defense needs and lead the generational shift in defense over the longer term," Nawabi said.

About the Author

Joe Tenebruso
Joe Tenebruso is a contributing Motley Fool stock market analyst. Previously, Joe was an investment analyst for Stock Advisor, Income Investor, and Crypto Society, as well as several other market-beating investing services. He graduated summa cum laude from Rutgers University with a Bachelor of Science in Finance.
tmfguardian
X@Tier1Investor

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends AeroVironment. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Read Next

Advertisement

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services