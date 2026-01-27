Accessibility Menu
How bad were today's earnings for UnitedHealth Group stock?

Shares of health insurance giant UnitedHealth Group (UNH +0.14%) stock imploded this morning, falling 19% through 11 a.m. ET after reporting Q4 earnings. The weird thing is... UnitedHealth didn't miss earnings, or at least not at first glance.

Analysts forecast UnitedHealth to earn $2.11 per share on $113.7 billion in sales. Sales came up short at $113.2 billion, but earnings were on target at $2.11 per share, adjusted for one-time items (i.e., non-GAAP).

Red arrow seems to shake as it goes down over a red map of the world in the background.

Image source: Getty Images.

UnitedHealth Q4 earnings

So earnings were on target... or were they? At first glance, things look fine for UnitedHealth Group. Quarterly sales grew a respectable 12% in Q4, and adjusted earnings were at least no worse than expected. Dig a little deeper, though, and you'll notice that UnitedHealth's earnings from operations were only $380 million -- a year-over-year decline of 95%!

Worse, on the bottom line, earnings calculated under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) evaporated. UnitedHealth earned $5.98 per share in Q4 2024; in Q4 2025, however, it earned just $0.01 per share.

That's within one rounding error of a 100% decline.

Granted, for the full year, things were a bit better. 2025 sales grew about 12% to $447.6 billion, and while earnings declined, they didn't disappear entirely. UnitedHealth reported $13.23 per share for all of 2025, a 15% decline.

Is UnitedHealth stock a sell?

Investors should see some improvement in 2026. Despite all the headlines today about flatlining Medicare Advantage rates, UnitedHealth forecasts 2026 sales of "greater than $439 billion." That's not growth; it's a decline of up to 2%. Regardless, GAAP earnings should rebound to $17.10 or more, giving UnitedHealth stock a forward P/E ratio of about 16.7.

At that price, today's UnitedHealth sell-off just might turn out to be a buying opportunity.

Rich Smith is a contributing Motley Fool defense and stock market analyst covering publicly traded and emerging companies in defense, space, aerospace, and other sectors. Prior to The Motley Fool, Rich practiced international corporate law for Clifford Chance in Russia, and for the Russian-Ukrainian Legal Group in Moscow, Kyiv, and Washington, D.C. He holds a bachelor’s degree in international relations from the College of William & Mary, a law degree from the University of Baltimore, and a language certification from the International Institute of Russian Language & Culture in Tver, Russian Federation. The Globe and Mail once featured him as “one of the best stock pickers since 2009.”
Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends UnitedHealth Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

