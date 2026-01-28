Accessibility Menu
3 Reasons to Buy High-Yield Enbridge Stock Like There's No Tomorrow

By Reuben Gregg Brewer Jan 28, 2026 at 10:45AM EST

Key Points

Enbridge has a lofty 5.7% yield, but that's just the start of why dividend lovers will want to buy it.

Enbridge (ENB +0.66%) is likely to be attractive to dividend lovers given its lofty 5.7% yield. For reference, the S&P 500 index is yielding just 1.1% while the average energy stock yields around 3.1%. But a high yield alone shouldn't be the main deciding factor for any investment. Which is why you'll want to know these three facts about Enbridge.

1. Enbridge's operations are diversified

From a big-picture perspective, Enbridge is a pipeline company. That means it operates the energy infrastructure that helps to move oil and natural gas around the world. This is a fee-driven business, with Enbridge charging customers based on the volume of energy it moves. The price of energy isn't particularly important to its financial results.

A person whispering into the ear of another person that is surprised.

Image source: Getty Images.

In addition to that core business, Enbridge also operates several regulated natural gas utilities. This business provides a reliable income stream, with government oversight generally leading to slow and steady growth throughout the economic cycle. And last up is the company's clean energy business, which is relatively small, but gives it a toehold in an emerging industry. The cash flows here are backed by long-term power supply contracts.

2. Enbridge is a reliable dividend payer

The reliable cash flows generated by Enbridge's various businesses help support its very attractive 5.7% dividend yield. However, a big yield alone isn't really proof of anything. The real reason to find that yield so attractive is that Enbridge has increased the dividend backing the yield for 30 consecutive years.

That's an impressive streak by any standard, but it underscores the business's consistency. If you use your dividends to supplement your Social Security payments in retirement, Enbridge has proven that it is worth trusting with your hard-earned savings.

3. Enbridge has a long-term plan

Oil pipelines, natural gas pipelines, regulated natural gas utilities, and renewable power assets may seem like an odd amalgam of investments to put into one business. In some ways, it is, but in the long term, it makes perfect sense.

Enbridge's big goal is to evolve alongside the world's evolving energy needs. Right now, carbon fuels are still king, but things are slowly shifting toward cleaner alternatives. That's why the company's portfolio looks like it does. Your takeaway, however, is that you can buy it and hold for the long term, confident that management will change as needed so it can keep paying you your dividends.

Enbridge is a cornerstone investment

High-yield Enbridge isn't exciting, but it's not meant to be. It is built from the ground up to be a reliable dividend stock, as the three points above highlight. And that's why you should consider it as a foundational investment for your income portfolio today.

About the Author

Reuben Gregg Brewer
Reuben Gregg Brewer is a contributing Motley Fool stock market analyst covering energy, utilities, REITs, and consumer staples. He is the former director of research at Value Line Publishing, where he rose from mutual fund analyst to equity analyst before leading all research operations. Reuben holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from SUNY Purchase, a master’s in social work from Columbia University, and an MBA from Regis University. He has been featured as a financial expert on CNBC and in the Financial Times, Barron’s, and InvestmentNews.
TMFReubenGBrewer

Stocks Mentioned

