The Best Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy With $3,000 Right Now

The number of picks that you know are Buffett-approved is only going to shrink from here. Act now while you can.

He has stepped down from his role as chief executive -- and chief stock-picker -- of Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A +0.54%) (BRK.B +0.42%) at the end of last year. Nevertheless, the tickers currently in the conglomerate's portfolio are still Warren Buffett's picks.

If you believe in his approach, it's not too late to add some names to your portfolio that he likes as well. Here are three of the best ones to consider right now, if you have a few thousand bucks you're ready to put to work in the market.

Amazon

Technology stocks usually weren't Buffett's cup of tea. He has said they're just too difficult to understand.

It's not difficult to see why he made an exception with Amazon (AMZN 1.64%) though. Berkshire's position in the e-commerce powerhouse is relatively small at 10 million shares, collectively worth about $2.4 billion (about 0.1% of Amazon, and less than 1% of Berkshire's entire stock portfolio), but Buffett and his lieutenants are plugged into one of the world's most proven consumer ecosystems.

Consumer Intelligence Research Partners reports there are now more than 200 million Amazon Prime members in the U.S. alone, accounting for a majority of what's estimated to be over 300 million regular worldwide customers. The company sold $530 billion worth of goods and services to these consumers in 2024 alone, up 10% from the prior year's tally, and is likely to match this growth rate for the entirety of 2025 when those full-year numbers are released. Clearly, the company is doing something right.

Expand NASDAQ : AMZN Amazon Today's Change ( -1.64 %) $ -3.98 Current Price $ 239.03 Key Data Points Market Cap $2.6T Day's Range $ 237.61 - $ 242.98 52wk Range $ 161.38 - $ 258.60 Volume 522K Avg Vol 45M Gross Margin 50.05 %

E-commerce accounts for the majority of Amazon's revenue, but cloud computing provides about 60% of its bottom line. And that segment's revenue is up 18% year over year through the first three quarters of 2025, driving a 13% improvement in operating profits.

It's not a complicated business, which Buffett certainly appreciates. It's just a very well-run company with a wide moat, which Buffett loves. It's surprising that its stock hasn't made any net progress since its early 2025 peak. But that should be coming, sooner or later.

Constellation Brands

A recent Gallup poll indicates beer, wine, and spirits are being consumed within the U.S. at a multidecade low. So given the nation's waning consumption of alcohol, Berkshire's recent interest in Constellation Brands (STZ 1.36%) -- parent to beer brands Modelo and Corona -- is a bit surprising. Last year, Buffett and his team continued to add shares to the position first opened in late 2024 even as the stock continued to sink due to deteriorating sales.

There's a method to the madness, though, with two key components. First, while consumers may be drinking less for health-minded as well as financial reasons, when they do imbibe, they're more likely to enjoy premium brands like the ones Constellation offers.

And second, although alcohol consumption may be down now, it's not an unreasonable bet that this highly cyclical industry will provide more-frequent enjoyment again, as was the case in the late 1980s into the early 1990s, according to the same aforementioned data from Gallup. A recent survey by investment bank Jefferies indicates this cutback is far more about the money than it is about health concerns. If and when the economy stabilizes, incomes start to grow, and inflation cools, don't be surprised to see a recovery.

In this vein, Gavin Hattersley, the CEO of Constellation rival Molson Coors at the time, said during the November earnings call, "I want to stress that we continue to view the incremental softness in the industry performance this year as cyclical."

And although he was speaking as the company's CEO, Hattersley was always a straight shooter while at the helm. If he says alcohol's headwind is cyclical, it's probably true.

Occidental Petroleum

Lastly, add oil and gas giant Occidental Petroleum (OXY +2.74%) to your list of Warren Buffett stocks to buy if you have $3,000 you're ready to leave in the market for a while.

It's not just any Berkshire holding -- it's one of the portfolio's top holdings. The 264.9 million shares that the conglomerate currently holds are worth a total of nearly $12 billion, making it Berkshire Hathaway's sixth-biggest trade, and 27% of Occidental itself.

Expand NYSE : OXY Occidental Petroleum Today's Change ( 2.74 %) $ 1.23 Current Price $ 46.06 Key Data Points Market Cap $40B Day's Range $ 46.05 - $ 46.94 52wk Range $ 34.78 - $ 52.58 Volume 328K Avg Vol 9.9M Gross Margin 33.46 % Dividend Yield 2.14 %

It may be a somewhat surprising pick. While Buffett is a fan of simple old-school industries (as opposed to newer and more complicated ones), he's certainly not naïve and recognizes that clean renewables are the inevitable future of the power industry.

The Oracle of Omaha and his team likely realized something all the way back in 2022, however, when they first began building this position. That is: While alternative energy sources like solar, wind, and even nuclear may be the future, that future is way, way down the road.

In its most recent update on the matter, the International Energy Agency said the world isn't going to reach "peak oil" -- the point at which consumption of crude stops growing and begins its permanent decline -- until 2050. And even then, consumption will only slowly taper off as the planet continues its slow transition away from fossil fuels. There's plenty of good money to be made drilling and refining the stuff in the meantime, even if crude prices linger at their currently tepid levels, which is unlikely.

The industry has a long history of solving its own price-undermining supply gluts with production cuts that reach far too deep. More to the point for interested investors, this stock's three-year soft patch could be winding down soon enough.