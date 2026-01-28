Why Did Logitech Stock Drop on Wednesday?

Logitech stock is a buy after a solid Q3 beat.

Logitech International (LOGI +2.42%) stock tumbled 6.4% through 12:45 p.m. ET Wednesday despite beating on both sales and earnings this morning.

Heading into the company's fiscal Q3 2026 report, analysts forecast Logitech to earn $1.81 per share on sales of $1.41 billion. In fact, Logitech earned $1.93 per share on sales of $1.42 billion.

Logitech Q3 earnings

Logitech grew sales 6% year over year in Q3 and added 30 basis points to its gross margin -- now 43.2%. The company shaved down its spending on selling, general, and administrative costs even as sales rose -- and research and development investments increased.

Result: Even as Logitech invested in its future, it managed to translate single-digit sales gains into a superb 21% improvement in per-share profits. It is worth noting that GAAP profits were only $1.69 per share; the "$1.81" profit that trounced estimates was non-GAAP. Still, as I look at the numbers, Logitech seems to have had a fantastic quarter.

CEO Hanneke Faber agrees, calling the quarterly results both "excellent" and "broad-based across categories, regions, and both consumer and business channels."

Expand NASDAQ : LOGI Logitech International Today's Change ( 2.42 %) $ 2.10 Current Price $ 88.74 Key Data Points Market Cap $13B Day's Range $ 87.70 - $ 88.92 52wk Range $ 64.73 - $ 123.01 Volume 517K Avg Vol 950K Gross Margin 41.86 % Dividend Yield 1.84 %

Is Logitech stock a buy?

Turning to guidance, Logitech forecast $1.07 billion to $1.09 billion in Q4 sales (bracketing analysts' forecast for $1.08 billion). That should bring full-year sales to $4.82 billion or better, edging out forecasts.

On earnings, the company sees pre-tax profit of about $160 million for Q4 and about $905 million for the year.

Management did not give after-tax or free cash flow guidance. Still, with $905 million in trailing free cash flow, I get a 14.4x price-to-free cash flow ratio on the stock, which pays a 1.7% dividend and just grew earnings 28%.

To me, that makes Logitech stock look like a buy.