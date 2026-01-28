Accessibility Menu
Why Seagate Stock Soared Today

By Joe Tenebruso Jan 28, 2026 at 8:21PM EST

Key Points

The artificial intelligence (AI) boom is creating an insatiable need for advanced data management solutions.

Shares of Seagate Technology (STX +0.15%) popped on Wednesday after the hard disk drive maker's fast-growing profits highlighted the shocking demand for its data storage products.

By the close of trading, Seagate's stock price was up more than 19%.

A person is working on a laptop inside a data center.

Image source: Getty Images.

The data storage industry is booming

Seagate's revenue jumped 22% year over year to $2.83 billion in its fiscal 2026 second quarter, which ended on Jan. 2.

"As AI applications amplify the creation and economic value of data, modern data centers increasingly need storage solutions that combine performance and cost-efficiency at exabyte-scale," CEO Dave Mosley said in a press release.

An exabyte is an enormous amount of digital information, equal to one billion gigabytes.

With demand skyrocketing and supply limited, Seagate is enjoying strong pricing power. The mass-capacity data storage leader's profits are surging in turn.

Seagate's adjusted gross margin improved by 6.7 percentage points to 42.2%, while its operating margin increased by 8.8 percentage points to 31.9%.

All told, Seagate's adjusted earnings per share leaped 53% to $3.11.

A long runway for further growth

Looking ahead to Seagate's fiscal third quarter, management guided for revenue of roughly $2.9 billion and adjusted earnings of $3.40 per share.

"In the December quarter, we saw sustained demand growth for our high-capacity nearline drives across global cloud data centers as well as continued improvement from the enterprise edge," Mosley said during a conference call with analysts. "Based on our build-to-order pipeline, we anticipate these positive demand trends will continue for some time."

About the Author

Joe Tenebruso
Joe Tenebruso is a contributing Motley Fool stock market analyst. Previously, Joe was an investment analyst for Stock Advisor, Income Investor, and Crypto Society, as well as several other market-beating investing services. He graduated summa cum laude from Rutgers University with a Bachelor of Science in Finance.
tmfguardian
X@Tier1Investor

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

