Accessibility Menu
Arrow-Thin-Down
S&P 500
6,900.79
-1.1%
-77.24
Arrow-Thin-Down
DJI
48,907.03
-0.2%
-108.57
Arrow-Thin-Down
NASDAQ
23,388.87
-2.0%
-468.58
Arrow-Thin-Down
Bitcoin
$85,321.00
-4.3%
-$3,858.54
Arrow-Thin-Down
SBUX
$94.34
-0.9%
-$0.83
Arrow-Thin-Down
T
$24.76
+2.9%
+$0.69
Arrow-Thin-Down
GEV
$695.44
-2.3%
-$16.15
Arrow-Thin-Down
ASML
$1,421.75
-0.1%
-$1.17
Arrow-Thin-Down
NET
$176.11
-4.7%
-$8.77
Arrow-Thin-Down
INTC
$48.29
-1.0%
-$0.49
Arrow-Thin-Down
AMZN
$238.62
-1.8%
-$4.39
Arrow-Thin-Down
GOOG
$327.74
-2.5%
-$8.54
Arrow-Thin-Down
META
$718.78
+7.5%
+$50.05
Arrow-Thin-Down
MSFT
$425.23
-11.7%
-$56.40
Arrow-Thin-Down
NVDA
$188.44
-1.6%
-$3.08
Arrow-Thin-Down
TSLA
$422.02
-2.2%
-$9.44
Daily Stock GainersDaily Stock LosersMost Active Stocks

Why UnitedHealth Group Stock Just Bounced Back

By Rich Smith Jan 28, 2026 at 12:10PM EST

Key Points

UnitedHealth stock crashed yesterday. This is your chance to buy.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group (UNH 0.47%) stock crashed nearly 20% yesterday after reporting a tiny sales miss in its Q4 earnings report -- and a gigantic disappointment on profits.

Although UnitedHealth's non-GAAP earnings hit analyst targets, when calculated under generally accepted accounting principles, UnitedHealth's GAAP earnings for Q4 2025 basically vanished -- down nearly 100% year over year at just $0.01 per share. But here's the good news:

UnitedHealth stock is already bouncing back today.

Doctor in labcoat drawing a heartbeat in red.

Image source: Getty Images.

Dead cat bounce?

Shares of the giant health insurance company are up 4% as of 11:55 a.m. ET Wednesday. That's barely a bandage on yesterday's gargantuan losses, but it's better than another decline.

It's also a bit surprising considering how Wall Street analysts are reacting to the company's earnings (and to a related report that the U.S. government will freeze Medicare Advantage rates in 2027). According to the latest data from TheFly.com, no fewer than seven separate analysts have cut their price targets on UnitedHealth stock. But here's the thing:

Every single one of these analysts thinks UnitedHealth stock is worth more than the $294 it costs today.

And almost all of them think UnitedHealth stock is a buy.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Quote

NYSE: UNH

UnitedHealth Group
Today's Change
(-0.47%) $-1.37
Current Price
$292.65

Is UnitedHealth stock a buy?

Of the analysts who made price moves yesterday, Bank of America is the most pessimistic, valuing UnitedHealth stock at $315 a share. Cantor Fitzgerald, in contrast, predicts UnitedHealth will hit $440 within a year -- a 50% profit from where it trades today! -- with the other analysts somewhere in the middle

Are these analysts right?

When I look at UnitedHealth stock trading for just 16.7 times forward earnings, paying a 3.1% dividend yield, and expected to triple its profits over the next five years, I kind of think they might be.

Read Next

About the Author

Rich Smith
Rich Smith is a contributing Motley Fool defense and stock market analyst covering publicly traded and emerging companies in defense, space, aerospace, and other sectors. Prior to The Motley Fool, Rich practiced international corporate law for Clifford Chance in Russia, and for the Russian-Ukrainian Legal Group in Moscow, Kyiv, and Washington, D.C. He holds a bachelor’s degree in international relations from the College of William & Mary, a law degree from the University of Baltimore, and a language certification from the International Institute of Russian Language & Culture in Tver, Russian Federation. The Globe and Mail once featured him as “one of the best stock pickers since 2009.”
TMFDitty
X@RichSmithFool

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends UnitedHealth Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

UnitedHealth Group Stock Quote

UnitedHealth Group

NYSE: UNH
$292.65 (0.00%) $1.37

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services