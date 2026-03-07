A Small Tweak Could Make Ford's Hidden Gem Even More Valuable

Investors new to Ford Motor Company (F +0.04%) might find it hard to believe that the Detroit icon's hidden-gem business -- its lucrative commercial Ford Pro -- was once a hindrance to profitability. Decades ago, the automaker's commercial business looked much different, with the company flooding low-value passenger cars into fleet segments to fill production capacity.

That's all changed now, and Ford Pro is powering the company's bottom line -- and a new tweak could make it even more valuable.

How valuable is Ford Pro?

For those newer to Ford as an investment, Ford Pro generated more than $66 billion of revenue in 2025, with $6.8 billion in earnings before interest and taxes, and a double-digit margin -- more than three times higher than its traditional Ford Blue business in 2025.

In the U.S. market, Ford Transit vans had record volume, and Super Duty pickups had the best volume year since 2004. Icing on the cake was that Ford Pro's paid software subscriptions, a high-margin business, grew by 30% in 2025.

So, for investors, things are good with Ford Pro -- but how can it get better? One way is the company's ambitious idea for its franchised dealership service departments: same-day vehicle repairs. Without getting too far into the details, it has launched an initiative called Uptime Assist that has already shaved hours off repair times.

Why do investors care?

This might seem like a small tweak, but it's hugely valuable to Ford Pro customers. Management estimates that each day a fleet vehicle isn't operating as normal, the business customer loses between $500 to $1,000. That means when the automaker is slower with repairs for Ford Pro customers, it costs them money and makes its commercial business less enticing and valuable for its owners.

Ford's initiative was launched only a year ago, and already Uptime Assist has helped improve repair times between 10% and 15%, or about half a day. "Ensuring our dealers understand the importance of uptime is the biggest thing," Daniel Justo, vice president for the Ford Customer Service Division, told Automotive News. "We want customers to be back on the road the same day."

What it all means

Uptime Assist and Ford's continued focus on not only improving repair time, but improving quality and recall issues overall, are a huge priority for the automaker's bottom line. Ford Pro has shown impressive growth over the years and has margins that are much higher than traditional mainstream automotive sales. Every development such as Uptime Assist is a great sign for Ford Pro and the automaker's investment potential -- a little good news for investors.