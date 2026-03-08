What Target's New CEO Michael Fiddelke Is Overestimating About American Consumers Right Now

Investors believe in Target's (TGT 0.54%) turnaround plan. That's the takeaway from the stock's near-7% gain following Tuesday's unveiling of said plan, anyway. Despite reporting a 13th consecutive decline in quarterly same-store sales that very same day, the retailer says an overhaul of its merchandise assortment and further investment in its in-store experience will finally start growing revenue again.

And maybe it will.

Target's new CEO, Michael Fiddelke, however, may not fully appreciate what's really standing in the retailer's way at this time.

Turnaround ahead... maybe

As Fiddelke explained of the turnaround plan, "By putting style, design and value at the center of every decision, we're making big changes to lead with a trend-forward assortment, elevate the guest experience, accelerate with technology and equip our teams to deliver the most delightful experience in retail, for today and over the long term."

Sounds great, right?

Except, perhaps not enough about this plan addresses the retailer's biggest challenge right now.

Expand NYSE : TGT Target Today's Change ( -0.54 %) $ -0.65 Current Price $ 120.14 Key Data Points Market Cap $55B Day's Range $ 115.75 - $ 120.16 52wk Range $ 83.44 - $ 126.00 Volume 6M Avg Vol 6.8M Gross Margin 25.44 % Dividend Yield 3.76 %

Think about it. Even if it's not a term used nearly as much as it used to be, Target's "cheap chic" schtick still describes its distinctiveness from its competitors.

The only problem? Much of what's "cheap" (or cool, or exciting) at Target isn't exactly cheap enough for most consumers right now.

Part of the support for such a claim comes from the New York Federal Reserve, which recently reported that total household debt in the United States reached a record of $18.8 trillion as of the end of the fourth quarter, while delinquencies on all this consumer debt combined hit a nine-year high of 4.8% of these loans.

Separately but simultaneously, JD Power reports that a 12-month high of 72% of domestic consumers are considered "financially unhealthy," or vulnerable, with nearly that same proportion of consumers saying prices increased faster than their incomes did in January. In this vein, numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau indicate domestic retail sales fell nearly 1% from December's levels in the month of January, slumping more than anticipated.

Perhaps most problematic for Target's revitalization efforts, though, is that its most important demographics are being hit hardest by the so-called K-shaped economic recovery. While Bank of America reports America's higher-income households enjoyed a 3.7% year-over-year increase in after-tax wages in January, middle-income consumers' paycheck growth slowed from 2% during the latter half of 2025 to a pace of only 1.6% for the first month of the year. Although not quite as necessary, to the extent Target needs lower-income consumers to step foot in its stores, their household incomes only improved 0.9% in January, failing to keep up with the annualized inflation rate of 2.4% for the same month.

Not yet, and probably not for a while

Nothing lasts forever, of course. Target will undoubtedly start reporting meaningful sales growth again at some point, just as the economy will begin growing in a way that measurably benefits workers and consumers of all demographics.

Target's unique value proposition, however, has always hinged on middle-income consumers feeling like they had a little bit of discretionary disposable income with which to splurge. It doesn't seem possible they could feel that way at this time, or at any point in the near future.

That's not to suggest the retailer doesn't have the right idea. Given that it's offering the value that most consumers want (and even need), however, rival Walmart (WMT +0.53%) remains the top investment prospect in a space where there's really only room and reason for one leader right now.