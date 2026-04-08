Stock Market Today (LIVE): VSEC Jumps 15%, Though $2B Bet Looms; Axon Whipsaws—What Changed?

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VSEC Doubles Down With $2B Deal

4:17 pm — VSEC +13.45%

By Seth Jayson

Team Rule Breakers

If you don’t count VSE Corp’s (VSEC +3.60%) post- “cease fire” bounce, it would be a quiet week for this aviation aftermarket parts-and-repair outfit. The big story remains the pending $2 billion acquisition of Precision Aviation Group, which is supposed to close sometime this quarter and would roughly double the company’s scale. That’s the kind of bet that either looks brilliant in three years or keeps the CFO up at night—probably both. Citi trimmed its price target on April 2 but kept their buy rating, which feels like the analyst equivalent of saying “I still like you, just manage my expectations.” I’m not a huge fan of the business, so the stock price action sometimes confuses me.

Growth has been meh for a while, but of course that’ll be upended by the acquisition:

Closing Bell

4:08 pm

Stocks surged after a two-week U.S.–Iran ceasefire tied to reopening the Strait of Hormuz sent oil sharply lower, easing inflation pressure and reviving rate-cut hopes. The Dow jumped 1,300 points while crude saw its steepest drop since 2020. Cyclical and supply-chain-sensitive stocks led—Broadcom (AVGO +1.33%) and Micron Technology (MU +3.70%) rallied—while energy lagged, with Exxon Mobil (XOM 0.76%) down. The move reflects a market pricing normalization, but the path forward depends on whether oil flows actually resume.

Oil’s message vs. reality: Crude collapsed on headlines, not barrels. Shipping remains thin. If flows stall, pricing power can snap back quickly.

Crude collapsed on headlines, not barrels. Shipping remains thin. If flows stall, pricing power can snap back quickly. Volatility isn’t gone: A two-week pause isn’t peace. Geopolitics still sets the tape.

Axon Rebounds After 10% Drop

3:58 pm — AXON +4.71%

Shares of Axon Enterprise (AXON 10.29%) bounced after a sharp 10% drop, with analysts calling the sell-off non-fundamental. Notes from TD Cowen, Morgan Stanley, and Goldman Sachs pointed to steady demand and positive signals from Axon Week, while broader markets also lifted on easing geopolitical tension. The stock’s price-to-sales ratio has fallen near 10—its lowest since 2023—resetting expectations as growth remains intact.

When price moves, but business doesn’t: Analysts framed the drop as sentiment-driven, not operational—often where long-term investors find opportunity.

Analysts framed the drop as sentiment-driven, not operational—often where long-term investors find opportunity. Valuation meets narrative: A lower multiple plus continued adoption of TASER, body cams, and software could amplify upside—if execution holds.

Expand NASDAQ : AXON Axon Enterprise Today's Change ( -10.29 %) $ -40.29 Current Price $ 351.24 Key Data Points Market Cap $28B Day's Range $ 347.44 - $ 387.05 52wk Range $ 347.28 - $ 885.91 Volume 101K Avg Vol 1.1M Gross Margin 59.65 %

Micron’s 10% Rally Tests Skeptics

3:21 pm — MU +6.97%

Shares of Micron Technology (MU +3.70%) jumped about 7% midday after UBS (UBS +0.22%) raised its price target to $535, implying about 42% upside from prior levels. The call leans on a memory “super-cycle,” tied to AI demand, as investors rotate back into growth stocks amid easing macro tensions. The move follows mixed recent sentiment, with prior downgrades and lower targets from other firms.

Targets vs. truth: Price targets move fast but Fools know that business results don’t. Last month, Motley Fool analyst Seth Jayson called out analysts "falling over each other to raise price targets" on Micron. He cautioned, "At some point the math gets circular. But the underlying demand story is real enough that a patient observer can watch this one without feeling rushed."

Price targets move fast but Fools know that business results don’t. Last month, Motley Fool analyst Seth Jayson called out analysts "falling over each other to raise price targets" on Micron. He cautioned, "At some point the math gets circular. But the underlying demand story is real enough that a patient observer can watch this one without feeling rushed." Cycle check: If AI demand sustains memory pricing, earnings leverage can follow. If not, cyclicality can cut both ways. Jayson continued, "The question is, of course, when does the typical cyclicality return? Right now everyone believes it’s gone forever. Unlikely."

Expand NASDAQ : MU Micron Technology Today's Change ( 3.70 %) $ 15.04 Current Price $ 421.77 Key Data Points Market Cap $475B Day's Range $ 398.49 - $ 423.91 52wk Range $ 65.64 - $ 471.34 Volume 1.6M Avg Vol 41M Gross Margin 58.54 % Dividend Yield 0.12 %

Forecasts Fail as Data Swings Wild

2:55 pm

Wall Street’s crystal balls may need a polish. Economists are struggling to forecast the labor market in 2026, missing monthly job estimates by an average of 112,000—nearly triple last year’s gap—as shifting immigration trends, strikes, weather, and technical changes distort the data. Many forecasters cluster near consensus, which can amplify surprise—and volatility—when reality diverges, raising the stakes for markets reacting to each report and for expectations around Federal Reserve policy.

Signals vs. noise: Monthly swings are widening, making it harder to separate real trends from temporary disruptions—and increasing the odds of sharp market reactions.

Monthly swings are widening, making it harder to separate real trends from temporary disruptions—and increasing the odds of sharp market reactions. Foolishly speaking, stay the course: Andy Cross, the Motley Fool's Chief Investment Officer, called the most recent jobs report "decent," adding that, overall, "it’s not a dire showing though anecdotally the job market is difficult with continued lay-offs." Forecast errors rattle traders, not owners; long-term investors can lean into volatility.

FedEx Freight Plots Solo Future

2:33 pm — FDX +4.20%

FedEx (FDX +0.96%) is preparing to spin off its freight unit on June 1, positioning the business as a standalone growth story. At an investor day, FedEx Freight outlined plans to streamline its network, modernize technology, and expand commercial offerings, targeting 4%–6% annual revenue growth and 10%–12% operating income growth. The separation reflects FedEx’s broader strategy to sharpen focus on its core air-ground network while unlocking value in its less-than-truckload segment. Shares will list on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker "FDXF."

Margin story in motion: Management is aiming for faster profit growth than revenue, signaling a shift toward efficiency and pricing discipline as an independent operator.

Management is aiming for faster profit growth than revenue, signaling a shift toward efficiency and pricing discipline as an independent operator. Network rethink underway: Cost savings will come from fleet and route optimization, a lever that could define execution risk—or upside—post-spin.

Expand NYSE : FDX FedEx Today's Change ( 0.96 %) $ 3.57 Current Price $ 377.00 Key Data Points Market Cap $90B Day's Range $ 371.71 - $ 380.14 52wk Range $ 199.85 - $ 392.86 Volume 1.6M Avg Vol 2M Gross Margin 22.04 % Dividend Yield 1.54 %

Siri's AI Overhaul Aims to Save Apple Stock

1:15 pm -- META +7.5%

Retail investors are taking another bite of Apple (AAPL +0.63%), snapping up a net $65.3 million in shares Tuesday — the highest single-day buying spree since mid-2025. Despite recent geopolitical volatility and a 5% year-to-date decline, the bulls are returning to the fold. Investors are eyeing a massive 2026 upgrade cycle fueled by the "iPhone Fold" entering trial production and a long-awaited AI-driven overhaul of Siri through a multiyear partnership with Alphabet (GOOG +0.52%).

The Foldable Reality Check: While some reports hint at engineering delays, analysts at Evercore ISI maintain a $330 price target, insisting large-scale production of the book-style foldable remains on track for a September launch.

While some reports hint at engineering delays, analysts at Evercore ISI maintain a $330 price target, insisting large-scale production of the book-style foldable remains on track for a September launch. The Intelligence Infusion: Beyond hardware, June’s WWDC is expected to be a pivotal catalyst as Apple details how its "Apple Intelligence" will integrate Gemini to simplify AI workflows for developers and users alike.

Today's Lunchtime News

1:00 pm -- META +9.3%, GOOG +4.2%, NVDA +2.0%

Meta (META +2.63%), Amazon (AMZN +5.61%), Alphabet (GOOG +0.52%), and Nvidia (NVDA +0.99%) led the Magnificent Seven higher as the ceasefire-driven rally rippled through tech. Chipmakers surged even harder, with Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM 0.20%), ASML (ASML +1.94%), Applied Materials (AMAT +3.13%), and Micron (MU +3.70%) all jumping 7% or more.

Recovering from a brutal Q1: Tech stocks bore the brunt of the war-driven sell-off, with Microsoft MSFT 0.34% )

Tech stocks bore the brunt of the war-driven sell-off, with Fragile foundation: Ship traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has yet to normalize, and a Saudi pipeline was hit by a drone hours after Trump's ceasefire post, leaving investors cautious about how durable the rally will be.

Expand NASDAQ : NVDA Nvidia Today's Change ( 0.99 %) $ 1.81 Current Price $ 183.89 Key Data Points Market Cap $4.5T Day's Range $ 180.63 - $ 184.08 52wk Range $ 95.04 - $ 212.19 Volume 3.5M Avg Vol 179M Gross Margin 71.07 % Dividend Yield 0.02 %

Meta Spends Billions to Catch OpenAI

12:15 pm -- META +4.7%

Meta Platforms (META +2.63%) launched "Muse Spark" Wednesday, marking a sharp strategic pivot after its Llama 4 family failed to gain traction. Developed by Meta Superintelligence Labs under chief AI officer Alexandr Wang, this proprietary model replaces the company’s former open-source approach to better compete with Alphabet (GOOG +0.52%) and OpenAI. Rebuilt from the ground up following a $14.3 billion investment in Scale AI, Muse Spark is designed to handle complex reasoning in science and health while requiring significantly less compute than previous iterations.

Strategic About-Face: By locking down Muse Spark as a proprietary model, Meta is prioritizing monetization and performance over the developer-friendly open-source philosophy it previously championed.

Efficiency Gains: The new architecture allows the model to match the capabilities of midsize predecessors with an order of magnitude less processing power, potentially protecting Meta’s massive infrastructure margins.

Bitcoin Jumps to Three-Week High

11:10 am -- BTC -1.4%

Bitcoin (BTC +1.20%) surged 5% on Wednesday morning to a three-week high of $72,841 as digital assets mirrored a broader market rally following the U.S.-Iran ceasefire. This risk-on sentiment lifted Ether (ETH +0.09%) over 7% while crude prices saw their steepest decline in years. Investors are increasingly optimistic that a cooling Middle East conflict will lower inflation and prompt the Federal Reserve to reconsider interest-rate cuts. While Bitcoin remains roughly 40% below its $126,000 October peak, the sudden easing of geopolitical pressure has provided the necessary momentum to test the upper bounds of its recent $60,000 to $75,000 trading range.

Stubborn Resistance Levels: Despite the price jump, analysts warn that Bitcoin faces significant technical selling pressure around $75,000, a barrier it has struggled to clear since the conflict began in February.

Despite the price jump, analysts warn that Bitcoin faces significant technical selling pressure around $75,000, a barrier it has struggled to clear since the conflict began in February. The Macro Pivot: Future price action remains tethered to the Strait of Hormuz; a permanent reopening could further depress oil, potentially providing the definitive deflationary spark needed for a sustained crypto bull run.

Expand CRYPTO : BTC Bitcoin Today's Change ( 1.20 %) $ 854.67 Current Price $ 71815.00 Key Data Points Market Cap $1.4T Day's Range $ 70573.00 - $ 72888.00 52wk Range $ 60255.56 - $ 126079.89 Volume 40B

Who Survives Software’s Reckoning?

11:05 am

By Meilin Quinn

Team Hidden Gems

Software stocks are down more than 20% this year, and the carnage has gotten bad enough to earn a nickname. Investors are calling it the SaaSpocalypse.

Once a sell-off starts attracting the sort of branding that surrounds things like the dot-com bubble and the Great Recession, that's Wall Street's cue that something deeper is breaking. And I think the market has good reason to be nervous.

For years, software companies had a nice setup. Work flowed through employees, employees worked through software, and every one of those employees needed a software user license. The problem now is that agents, or AI systems that can work across different tools on their own, are starting to handle more of that work without a human in the middle.

If more work gets done this way, companies may not need as many employees doing those tasks in software, which means they may not need as many licenses. What's more, companies can now credibly threaten to build software replacements in-house, which means SaaS pricing power could erode even before seat counts drop.

Of all the announcements at Nvidia's (NVDA +0.99%) GTC conference in March, the one that felt most instructive to me was Jensen Huang's reveal of the software partners behind Nvidia's agentic push. I think that list is a good starting point for separating the software companies agents will rely on from the ones agents might start to displace.

The $134B Fight for the Future of AI

10:10 am

Elon Musk has escalated his legal offensive against OpenAI, filing for the removal of CEO Sam Altman and President Greg Brockman just weeks before jury selection begins. Musk alleges he was defrauded into donating $38 million to a nonprofit that shifted into a profit-seeking powerhouse. The world's richest man is also demanding that Microsoft (MSFT 0.34%) and OpenAI return up to $134 billion in "wrongful gains" to charity. This high-stakes brawl in Oakland federal court directly pits Musk's xAI — now part of the $1.25 trillion SpaceX empire — against his former colleagues in a fight that could reshape the AI industry's leadership and corporate structure.

The Silicon Valley Civil War: OpenAI is firing back, accusing Musk of a harassment campaign aimed at slowing down a competitor to his own interests, including Tesla TSLA +0.63% )

OpenAI is firing back, accusing Musk of a harassment campaign aimed at slowing down a competitor to his own interests, including IPO Complications Loom: With SpaceX recently filing for a record-breaking IPO, the outcome of this trial could dictate whether Musk can successfully dismantle the dominant market position of his rivals before going public.

Fed Rate Cut Back on the Table

9:40 am

The fragile U.S.-Iran ceasefire has fundamentally shifted market expectations for the Federal Reserve. According to the CME Group FedWatch tool, odds for a rate reduction by December jumped to 43%, up from just 14% before the truce. As energy-driven inflation threats subside alongside plunging oil prices, traders are betting Chair Jerome Powell may finally have the breathing room to shore up a plodding labor market. While policymakers likely remain cautious until a permanent deal is reached, the "inflation shock" that previously paralyzed the Fed is rapidly dissipating.

Inflation Data Dual-Threat: Investors face a volatile 48 hours as Thursday’s PCE index and Friday’s CPI report reveal the exact damage hostilities inflicted on consumer prices before the ceasefire took hold.

Investors face a volatile 48 hours as Thursday’s PCE index and Friday’s CPI report reveal the exact damage hostilities inflicted on consumer prices before the ceasefire took hold. Global Domino Effect: Analysts at Evercore ISI suggest a successful negotiation could trigger a coordinated easing cycle, putting rate cuts back in play for the European Central Bank and the Bank of England.

Opening Bell

9:35 am

Wall Street erupted in a massive relief rally Wednesday after President Trump announced a two-week suspension of attacks on Iran. The "double-sided" ceasefire, contingent on the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, triggered a 16% collapse in crude prices and a broad rotation back into growth equities. Beyond the shipping channel, markets are reacting to a potential breakthrough regarding the removal of nuclear material from Iran in exchange for tariff and sanctions relief.

Market indexes 2.58% S&P 500 3.50% Nasdaq 2.97% Dow

Delta Cuts Capacity to Guard Margins From Fuel

8:00 am -- DAL +12.37% in pre-market trading

Delta Air Lines (DAL 0.37%) CEO Ed Bastian is taking aggressive action to combat a "historic" spike in fuel costs, announcing a meaningful reduction in capacity growth to prioritize margin preservation. Despite the $2 billion quarterly fuel headwind caused by Middle East hostilities, Bastian remains bullish on the "durability" of the airline's financial foundation and its premium-heavy customer base. "Demand remains strong, and we are taking actions to protect our margins and cash flow," Bastian told reporters Wednesday, noting a "downward bias" on growth until the energy environment stabilizes. While competitors struggle with unhedged exposure, Bastian highlighted Delta's unique advantage in owning a refinery near Philadelphia, which is expected to generate a $300 million benefit this quarter.

Industry-Wide Shakeup: Bastian anticipates that persistently high fuel prices will force "structural changes" across the sector, likely pressuring low-cost carriers while favoring premium-focused giants like United Airlines UAL +1.42% )

Bastian anticipates that persistently high fuel prices will force "structural changes" across the sector, likely pressuring low-cost carriers while favoring premium-focused giants like Consumer Resilience: Despite rising fares and new baggage fees, Bastian observed that 90% of revenue is coming from the top end of the "K-shaped" economy, stating, "Our consumer is really healthy... they're investing in the experience economy."

Expand NYSE : DAL Delta Air Lines Today's Change ( -0.37 %) $ -0.25 Current Price $ 67.83 Key Data Points Market Cap $44B Day's Range $ 66.21 - $ 69.14 52wk Range $ 38.80 - $ 76.39 Volume 12M Avg Vol 12M Gross Margin 16.93 % Dividend Yield 1.05 %







Greece Sets 15+ Rule for Social Platforms

7:45 am -- META +4.95%, SNAP +5.21%, GOOG +3.96% in pre-market trading

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis confirmed Wednesday that Greece will ban children under 15 from social media platforms starting January 1, 2027. Citing a "scientific consensus" on rising anxiety, sleep deprivation, and addictive platform designs, the mandate follows a similar restrictive move by Australia. With 80% domestic adult support, Mitsotakis aims to use this initiative as a catalyst for broader European Union regulation. The Greek Safer Internet Centre reports that 75% of current young users are only primary-school age, highlighting the significant demographic shift this policy will force upon major digital advertising and engagement models.

Big Tech Revenue Risks: Stricter age gates pose a direct threat to the long-term user acquisition funnels for Meta Platforms META +2.63% ) Snap SNAP +4.54% )

Stricter age gates pose a direct threat to the long-term user acquisition funnels for Regulatory Contagion: As Greece pressures the EU for unified age limits, Alphabet GOOG +0.52% )

Expand NASDAQ : META Meta Platforms Today's Change ( 2.63 %) $ 16.14 Current Price $ 628.56 Key Data Points Market Cap $1.6T Day's Range $ 623.00 - $ 637.41 52wk Range $ 479.80 - $ 796.25 Volume 1.2M Avg Vol 16M Gross Margin 82.00 % Dividend Yield 0.33 %

This Morning's Breakfast News

7.30am

S&P 500 futures soared over 2.5% this morning, with Nasdaq futures up over 3%, as investors cheered confirmation of a two-week ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran, alongside the reopening of the key Strait of Hormuz.

Pakistan invites both sides for talks on Friday: Pakistan's Prime Minister said he's setting the stage "to further negotiate for a conclusive agreement to settle all disputes," as markets assess if the 10-point plan for the conditional ceasefire can lead to a broader de-escalation.

Pakistan's Prime Minister said he's setting the stage "to further negotiate for a conclusive agreement to settle all disputes," as markets assess if the 10-point plan for the conditional ceasefire can lead to a broader de-escalation. Risk-on cross-asset market reaction: Brent oil futures fell over 14% lower to $93 per barrel, with Bitcoin BTC +1.20% )

ICYMI: Tuesday's Scoreboard

6:30 am -- FRPT +4.60% in pre-market trading

Freshpet (FRPT +2.43%) was the subject of the latest Scoreboard video.

GoPro Slashes 23% of Staff in Restructuring

6:15 am -- GPRO +2.30% in pre-market trading

GoPro (GPRO 3.88%) announced plans to eliminate 23% of its workforce as the action-camera pioneer fights to reverse persistent losses. The restructuring, involving 145 layoffs by year-end, comes after the company missed its 2025 profitability target despite aggressive cost-cutting efforts. CEO Nicholas Woodman cited mounting macroeconomic pressures--including high memory costs and tariffs--as primary obstacles to growth. While the company is pivoting toward AI-driven hardware and processors to revitalize its brand, it must first navigate an estimated $15 million charge for this latest round of downsizing.

Persistent Growth Hurdles: Despite cutting expenses by 26% last year, GoPro's full-year revenue continues to slide, highlighting the difficulty of competing against high-end smartphones and versatile hardware from Alphabet GOOG +0.52% )

Despite cutting expenses by 26% last year, GoPro's full-year revenue continues to slide, highlighting the difficulty of competing against high-end smartphones and versatile hardware from AI Transformation Bet: The company is pinning its recovery on new GP3 imaging processors and AI software integration, attempting to evolve from a hardware-only play into a high-margin digital ecosystem.

White House Holds Firm as Ford Absorbs $3B Hit

5:45 am -- F +2.86% in pre-market trading

The Trump administration has rejected requests from Ford (F +0.62%) and other automakers for relief from 50% aluminum tariffs following devastating fires at a key New York supply plant, per The Wall Street Journal. The Novelis facility, which provides sheet metal for the best-selling F-150, remains offline, forcing manufacturers to import metal at a massive premium. Ford estimates the disruption has already cost $2 billion, with another $1 billion in losses expected this year. Despite a January factory visit from the President, officials have signaled no intention to waive duties, leaving domestic automakers to absorb surging delivery premiums that now reach $2,500 per metric ton.

Detroit's Bottom Line: The refusal to grant exemptions squeezes margins for General Motors GM 0.01% ) Stellantis STLA +2.32% )

The refusal to grant exemptions squeezes margins for Supply Chain Fragility: Dependence on the Oswego plant highlights a single point of failure for U.S. auto production, as even Berkshire Hathaway BRKB +1.14% )

Before the Opening Bell

4:00 am

Stock futures surged Wednesday following the announcement of a two-week ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran, narrowly averting a massive military escalation. Just hours before a critical bombing deadline, President Trump and Iranian officials agreed to a temporary cessation of hostilities and a coordinated reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. International crude prices cratered nearly 15% on the news, with Brent crude falling to approximately $93 per barrel as supply chain panic eased. While the long-term outlook remains uncertain, the immediate de-escalation provides a vital reprieve for global markets and energy-sensitive sectors.