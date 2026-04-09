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Tesla vs. BYD: Only 1 Can Make You Rich Over the Next 5 Years

BYD dethroned Tesla as the world's top EV seller in 2025, but Tesla has plans that expand beyond car manufacturing.

By Catie Hogan Apr 9, 2026 at 6:19PM EST

Key Points

  • Tesla's automotive revenue declined 10% year over year.
  • BYD exported over 120,000 vehicles in March alone.
  • Tesla's stock has declined more than 20% in 2026.

Tesla (TSLA +0.63%) wants to be known for more than just electric cars. BYD (BYDDY 3.32%) aims to dominate the global electric vehicle (EV) market. Both companies are industry leaders and globally recognized brands. So which company should investors choose over the next five years?

Tesla Stock Quote

NASDAQ: TSLA

Tesla
Today's Change
(0.63%) $2.15
Current Price
$345.40

Tesla's core EV business is slowing. In 2025, the Elon Musk-run business saw automotive revenue decline 10% year over year. Total deliveries were down 9%. In 2025, BYD dethroned Tesla as the world's top EV seller.

BYD sold more than 2.25 million electric vehicles worldwide last year. Tesla is fighting back in early 2026, however, and reclaimed the top spot through the first quarter of 2026. The competition between the two is hotter than ever.

Tesla is pivoting into artificial intelligence and autonomous robotaxis. The broadening of Tesla's mission is compelling, but how this multi-pronged approach plays out for investors is yet to be determined and likely several years away.

A person is charging their electric vehicle. In the background, there are two EVs, one red and one blue.

Image source: Getty Images.

Tesla's stock is also expensive. The trillion-dollar company has a trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 333 as of April 7. Its price/earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio is a lofty 4.3. The stock has also fallen 23% in 2026.

BYD's global growth is impressive, even as the company faces fierce competition at home in China. Where it's struggling in its home country, BYD makes up for it by expanding into other countries. In March 2026, BYD exported 120,083 cars internationally, a 65% year-over-year increase and 19% more than in February.

BYD's stock is much more attractively priced than Tesla's. BYD has a forward P/E ratio of 18 and a PEG of 0.71 as of April 7. These metrics show that BYD is fairly priced or perhaps even undervalued.

BYD Company Stock Quote

OTC: BYDDY

BYD Company
Today's Change
(-3.32%) $-0.45
Current Price
$13.12

For investors with a five-year time horizon, BYD is a less speculative stock than Tesla. Although BYD is struggling to maintain its market share in China, its growth prospects outside of China are most appealing. Tesla's path forward seems less open than BYD's, and the stock is arguably overvalued.

For investors who need to choose between Tesla and BYD for the next five years, BYD is the clear winner. After all, its rock-bottom PEG ratio leaves room for strong returns.

Read Next

About the Author

Catie Hogan
Catie is a contributing Motley Fool stock market analyst covering technology, consumer goods, transportation, industrials, materials, and energy. She's the founder of the family finances newsletter, Cents of Humor. Catie was formerly the Head of Advice & Coaching at Parthean and an advisor at Element Financial Group. She's the writer and a producer of the hit off-Broadway show, Vape! The Grease Parody. Catie has a degree in journalism from Emerson College.
TMFCatieHogan

Catie Hogan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool recommends BYD Company. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

BYD Company Stock Quote
BYD Company
OTC: BYDDY
$13.12
(-3.32%)-$0.45
Tesla Stock Quote
Tesla
NASDAQ: TSLA
$345.62
(+0.69%)+$2.37

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

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