Tesla vs. BYD: Only 1 Can Make You Rich Over the Next 5 Years

Tesla (TSLA +0.63%) wants to be known for more than just electric cars. BYD (BYDDY 3.32%) aims to dominate the global electric vehicle (EV) market. Both companies are industry leaders and globally recognized brands. So which company should investors choose over the next five years?

Expand NASDAQ : TSLA Tesla Today's Change ( 0.63 %) $ 2.15 Current Price $ 345.40 Key Data Points Market Cap $1.3T Day's Range $ 337.26 - $ 348.88 52wk Range $ 222.79 - $ 498.83 Volume 2.7M Avg Vol 62M Gross Margin 18.03 %

Tesla's core EV business is slowing. In 2025, the Elon Musk-run business saw automotive revenue decline 10% year over year. Total deliveries were down 9%. In 2025, BYD dethroned Tesla as the world's top EV seller.

BYD sold more than 2.25 million electric vehicles worldwide last year. Tesla is fighting back in early 2026, however, and reclaimed the top spot through the first quarter of 2026. The competition between the two is hotter than ever.

Tesla is pivoting into artificial intelligence and autonomous robotaxis. The broadening of Tesla's mission is compelling, but how this multi-pronged approach plays out for investors is yet to be determined and likely several years away.

Tesla's stock is also expensive. The trillion-dollar company has a trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 333 as of April 7. Its price/earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio is a lofty 4.3. The stock has also fallen 23% in 2026.

BYD's global growth is impressive, even as the company faces fierce competition at home in China. Where it's struggling in its home country, BYD makes up for it by expanding into other countries. In March 2026, BYD exported 120,083 cars internationally, a 65% year-over-year increase and 19% more than in February.

BYD's stock is much more attractively priced than Tesla's. BYD has a forward P/E ratio of 18 and a PEG of 0.71 as of April 7. These metrics show that BYD is fairly priced or perhaps even undervalued.

Expand OTC : BYDDY BYD Company Today's Change ( -3.32 %) $ -0.45 Current Price $ 13.12 Key Data Points Market Cap $150B Day's Range $ 12.96 - $ 13.12 52wk Range $ 11.20 - $ 20.05 Volume 1.5M Avg Vol 1.9M Gross Margin 16.09 % Dividend Yield 1.35 %

For investors with a five-year time horizon, BYD is a less speculative stock than Tesla. Although BYD is struggling to maintain its market share in China, its growth prospects outside of China are most appealing. Tesla's path forward seems less open than BYD's, and the stock is arguably overvalued.

For investors who need to choose between Tesla and BYD for the next five years, BYD is the clear winner. After all, its rock-bottom PEG ratio leaves room for strong returns.