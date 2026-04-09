Why Adtran Holdings Stock Is Climbing Today

Building on the momentum that drove a 23.3% rise through March, Adtran Holdings (ADTN +7.94%) stock has continued to soar in the early days of April. For each trading day this month, Adtran stock has closed higher than the previous session. And that streak is poised to extend today, thanks to a firm's upwardly revised price target on the networking and communications stock.

As of 2:01 p.m. ET, shares of Adtran are up 5.1%.

One firm is increasingly bullish on Adtran stock

Maintaining its buy rating, Needham raised its price target on Adtran stock to $18 from $14.

Expand NASDAQ : ADTN Adtran Today's Change ( 7.94 %) $ 1.09 Current Price $ 14.82 Key Data Points Market Cap $1.2B Day's Range $ 13.80 - $ 14.85 52wk Range $ 7.06 - $ 14.85 Volume 3.7M Avg Vol 1.6M Gross Margin 38.29 %

According to Thefly.com, Needham believes that Adtran's optical networking business is performing well domestically and internationally. This is contributing to the firm's expectation that the company will report first-quarter 2026 results that exceed analysts' estimates and raise second-quarter 2026 guidance.

For Q1 2026, the consensus among analysts is that the company will report revenue of $285.6 million and earnings per share of $0.09.

Investors may want to connect with this networking specialist

While it's worth Needham's higher price target, investors would be wise to consider Adtran stock on its own merits. With leading optical solutions, Adtran is well-positioned to flourish as data center investments continue to rise. Plus, the company sees itself as a strong option for edge computing, a niche of the tech industry that's expected to grow considerably in the coming years. For those seeking an under-the-radar edge computing stock, Adtran is worth further investigation.