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Why Adtran Holdings Stock Is Climbing Today

Shares of this optical solutions specialist have room to run in one firm's estimation.

By Scott Levine Apr 9, 2026 at 2:02PM EST

Key Points

  • Needham hiked its price target on Adtran stock.
  • The firm expects Adtran to beat analysts' Q1 2026 guidance.
  • Adtran stands to benefit from the growth in data center infrastructure and edge computing.

Building on the momentum that drove a 23.3% rise through March, Adtran Holdings (ADTN +7.94%) stock has continued to soar in the early days of April. For each trading day this month, Adtran stock has closed higher than the previous session. And that streak is poised to extend today, thanks to a firm's upwardly revised price target on the networking and communications stock.

As of 2:01 p.m. ET, shares of Adtran are up 5.1%.

woman uses smartphone amid web of digital user icons.

Image source: Getty Images.

One firm is increasingly bullish on Adtran stock

Maintaining its buy rating, Needham raised its price target on Adtran stock to $18 from $14.

Adtran Stock Quote

NASDAQ: ADTN

Adtran
Today's Change
(7.94%) $1.09
Current Price
$14.82

According to Thefly.com, Needham believes that Adtran's optical networking business is performing well domestically and internationally. This is contributing to the firm's expectation that the company will report first-quarter 2026 results that exceed analysts' estimates and raise second-quarter 2026 guidance.

For Q1 2026, the consensus among analysts is that the company will report revenue of $285.6 million and earnings per share of $0.09.

Investors may want to connect with this networking specialist

While it's worth Needham's higher price target, investors would be wise to consider Adtran stock on its own merits. With leading optical solutions, Adtran is well-positioned to flourish as data center investments continue to rise. Plus, the company sees itself as a strong option for edge computing, a niche of the tech industry that's expected to grow considerably in the coming years. For those seeking an under-the-radar edge computing stock, Adtran is worth further investigation.

Read Next

About the Author

Scott Levine
Scott Levine is a contributing Motley Fool stock market analyst covering energy, industrials, technology, and materials. He is also a high school English teacher and a small business owner. He holds a bachelor’s degree in English and creative writing from Binghamton University, a master’s degree in secondary education from Adelphi University, and an advanced certificate in school building leadership from CUNY Queens College. A crossword puzzle enthusiast, he has solved more than 3,100 New York Times puzzles with a 97% solve rate.
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Scott Levine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Adtran Stock Quote
Adtran
NASDAQ: ADTN
$14.82
(+7.94%)+$1.09

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

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