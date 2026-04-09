Accessibility Menu
 
Arrow-Thin-Down
S&P 500
6,824.66
+0.6%
+41.85
Arrow-Thin-Down
DJI
48,185.80
+0.6%
+275.88
Arrow-Thin-Down
NASDAQ
22,822.42
+0.8%
+187.42
Arrow-Thin-Down
Bitcoin
$71,747.00
+1.1%
+$752.20
Arrow-Thin-Down
AMZN
$233.26
+5.4%
+$12.01
Arrow-Thin-Down
GOOG
$316.37
+0.5%
+$1.63
Arrow-Thin-Down
META
$628.56
+2.6%
+$16.14
Arrow-Thin-Down
MSFT
$373.07
-0.3%
-$1.26
Arrow-Thin-Down
NVDA
$183.89
+1.0%
+$1.81
Arrow-Thin-Down
TSLA
$345.40
+0.6%
+$2.15
Most Active StocksDaily Stock GainersDaily Stock Losers

Why Applied Digital Stock Is Sinking Today

Applied Digital just delivered very strong quarterly results, but its stock is still selling-off.

By Keith Noonan Apr 9, 2026 at 12:01PM EST

Key Points

  • Applied Digital's fiscal Q3 sales-and-earnings results actually crushed Wall Street's expectations.
  • Investors weren't thrilled with elements of the company's sales mix, and some were hoping for more concrete lease news.

Applied Digital (APLD 8.41%) stock is getting hit with selling pressures Thursday. The data-center company's share price was down 5.4% as of noon ET amid the backdrop of a 0.3% gain for both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite. The tech stock had been off as much as 9.8% earlier in the session.

Applied Digital posted its fiscal Q3 results after yesterday's market close, reporting sales and earnings that exceeded Wall Street's targets. Unfortunately, the market wasn't happy with all aspects of the report -- and shares are selling off today.

A chart line going down.

Image source: Getty Images.

Applied Digital sinks despite strong Q4 beats

Yesterday, Applied Digital published results for the third-quarter of its current fiscal year -- which ended Feb. 28. The company actually crushed Wall Street's expectations for the period.

Applied Digital reported non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings per share of $0.09 on sales of $126.6 million. The company's adjusted earnings per share arrived $0.30 better than the average Wall Street analyst estimate had predicted, and its sales beat the average forecast by $48.1 million. Revenue was up an impressive 139% year over year in the quarter, but the performance hasn't been enough to stave off sell-offs today.

Applied Digital Stock Quote

NASDAQ: APLD

Applied Digital
Today's Change
(-8.41%) $-2.34
Current Price
$25.45

What's driving the sell-off?

While Applied Digital far exceeded sales and earnings targets for fiscal Q3, some investors and analysts may not be thrilled with some of the catalysts driving the beat. Contributions from relatively low-margin categories, including fit-out services and power passthroughs, played big roles in delivering results that crushed Wall Street's targets.

In addition to margin-related concerns, investors may have also wanted to hear more news about new lease contracts with major hyperscaler customers. Expectations were high heading into the quarterly report, and the market apparently didn't get the outlook clarity it was looking for.

Read Next

About the Author

Keith Noonan
Keith Noonan is a contributing writer at The Motley Fool covering technology, consumer goods, and other sectors. He holds a bachelor’s degree in English from Boston College.
TMFNoons

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Applied Digital Stock Quote
Applied Digital
NASDAQ: APLD
$25.57
(-7.99%)-$2.22
S&P 500 Index Stock Quote
S&P 500 Index
SNPINDEX: ^GSPC
$6,824.66
(+0.62%)+$41.85
NASDAQ Composite Index Stock Quote
NASDAQ Composite Index
NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC
$22,822.42
(+0.83%)+$187.42

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services