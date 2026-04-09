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Why Sandisk Stock Popped Today

Sandisk has lost money for three years running -- but one analyst says that's about to change.

By Rich Smith Apr 9, 2026 at 12:01PM EST

Key Points

  • Bernstein SocGen Group analyst Mark C. Newman raised his price target on Sandisk this morning.
  • NAND prices are skyrocketing, and could turn Sandisk very profitable in a hurry.

Sandisk (SNDK +9.05%) stock jumped 6.3% through 11:55 a.m. ET Thursday after Bernstein SocGen Group analyst Mark C. Newman raised his price target on the semiconductor stock by 25%, to $1,250 per share, as StreetInsider.com reports today.

Sandisk shares are already up 2,040% over the past 52 weeks -- but Bernstein thinks this run is not done.

1 green arrow going up.

Image source: Getty Images.

What Bernstein says about Sandisk

Indeed, to hear Newman tell it, $1,250 may be a conservative estimate. In what the analyst calls a "blue-sky scenario," it's conceivable Sandisk could rise as high as $3,000 if NAND computer memory chip prices continue to soar.

Sandisk's upcoming fiscal Q3 2026 earnings report, due out April 30, will give us a better picture of how likely this is to happen. But for the time being, Newman observes that NAND prices in March were already up more than anticipated. Looking ahead into fiscal 2027, the analyst anticipates Sandisk earning $224 per share -- and potentially even more, as investors continue to "significantly" underestimate how long the current up-cycle in semiconductors might last.

Sandisk Stock Quote

NASDAQ: SNDK

Sandisk
Today's Change
(9.05%) $70.67
Current Price
$851.57

How to value Sandisk stock

Semiconductor cycles can be volatile, so Bernstein's approach is to value Sandisk on the average of its earnings over a three-year period, 2026 to 2029. Base case: the analyst thinks Sandisk should average $114 per share per year over this period and applies an 11-times multiple, valuing the stock at roughly $1,250. But Sandisk may average closer to $224, in which case it would deserve a higher multiple on those earnings for the faster growth rate -- that's how Bernstein gets to a potential $3,000 valuation.

All this said, Sandisk has been losing money the past three years, so tread carefully. Sandisk might start earning a lot next year.

But if NAND prices plummet, it also might not.

Read Next

About the Author

Rich Smith
Rich Smith is a contributing Motley Fool defense and stock market analyst covering publicly traded and emerging companies in defense, space, aerospace, and other sectors. Prior to The Motley Fool, Rich practiced international corporate law for Clifford Chance in Russia, and for the Russian-Ukrainian Legal Group in Moscow, Kyiv, and Washington, D.C. He holds a bachelor’s degree in international relations from the College of William & Mary, a law degree from the University of Baltimore, and a language certification from the International Institute of Russian Language & Culture in Tver, Russian Federation. The Globe and Mail once featured him as “one of the best stock pickers since 2009.”
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X@RichSmithFool

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Sandisk Stock Quote
Sandisk
NASDAQ: SNDK
$851.57
(+9.05%)+$70.67

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

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