Prediction: These Will Be the 5 Largest Companies in the Stock Market by 2030

The five largest companies trading on the stock market are currently:

Nvidia NVDA +0.99% ) : $4.3 trillion. Apple AAPL +0.63% ) : $3.8 trillion. Alphabet GOOG +0.53% ) GOOGL +0.37% ) : $3.6 trillion. Microsoft MSFT 0.34% ) : $2.8 trillion. Amazon AMZN +5.43% ) : $2.3 trillion.

These companies have been market leaders for the past decade, except for Nvidia, which came out of relative obscurity in 2021 to join the top 10, and continued to surge into the leadership position.

By 2030, I think the top five list could look different, and it all depends on the health of the artificial intelligence (AI) industry. I think AI will still be a place that we're heavily spending on in 2030, and it will boost a couple of new companies into the top five.

The top five will be AI-centric

Four years from now, the new top five will likely have a heavy representation of AI companies. I think that the amount of AI infrastructure that will be necessary to support each hyperscaler's vision will be massive, and there's still a good shot we will be heavily spending by 2030.

Nvidia has predicted that global data center capital expenditures will reach $3 trillion to $4 trillion annually by 2030. If that's true, there are a few companies that will easily find themselves among the top five.

Expand NASDAQ : NVDA Nvidia Today's Change ( 0.99 %) $ 1.81 Current Price $ 183.89 Key Data Points Market Cap $4.5T Day's Range $ 180.63 - $ 184.08 52wk Range $ 95.04 - $ 212.19 Volume 3.5M Avg Vol 179M Gross Margin 71.07 % Dividend Yield 0.02 %

If that happens, Nvidia will easily remain in the top five and likely still be the largest company in the world. By 2030, I also think AI infrastructure will be generating a ton of money due to increased workloads.

We're already seeing this with major cloud computing providers like Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud (Alphabet). In Q4, Google Cloud's revenue rose an impressive 48% year over year, marking a massive acceleration. Azure's revenue was up 39% in the same time frame.

If cloud computing infrastructure continues growing to support increasing AI workloads, these two will be in prime position to take advantage. Alongside other AI improvements from their legacy products, I think this will easily solidify Microsoft's and Alphabet's place in the top five by 2030. But what about the other two slots?

Apple and Amazon will drop out

While Amazon is a major cloud computing provider, it isn't growing nearly as fast as the other two. Furthermore, it has an e-commerce business that isn't growing rapidly, and that could hamper Amazon's overall growth trajectory. Apple is choosing to stay relatively quiet in the AI realm and is basically piggybacking off of Alphabet's work. This strategy may pay off in the end, but I don't think Apple's slow hardware sales growth will be enough to keep it on the world's top five largest companies list.

I expect Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM 0.20%) and Broadcom (AVGO +1.33%) to take their places. They are worth $1.76 trillion and $1.5 trillion, respectively, right now, so it won't take huge leaps to lift them into the top five.

Taiwan Semiconductor is the primary chip foundry for many companies on this list, including Apple and Nvidia. It's cashing in on the massive AI chip boom, and if data center infrastructure spending goes the way Nvidia expects it to, it will easily find itself among the top five based on AI chip sales growth alone.

Expand NYSE : TSM Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Today's Change ( -0.20 %) $ -0.75 Current Price $ 365.15 Key Data Points Market Cap $1.9T Day's Range $ 360.78 - $ 368.16 52wk Range $ 145.84 - $ 390.20 Volume 355K Avg Vol 14M Gross Margin 58.73 % Dividend Yield 0.91 %

Broadcom is also a nurturing business. It's taking Nvidia on in the AI computing unit space, but doing it through custom AI chips tailored for specific workloads, in contrast to the general-purpose GPUs offered by Nvidia. Broadcom is seeing massive demand for its application-specific integrated circuits, and all Wall Street analysts expect its revenue to nearly triple from fiscal 2025 to fiscal 2027. If these custom AI chips maintain their popularity throughout 2030, Broadcom could easily find itself among the top five largest companies in the world.

I think Amazon and Apple will likely be solid performers in the coming few years, but I think shares of Broadcom and Taiwan Semiconductor will deliver monster gains, making them much smarter buys now.