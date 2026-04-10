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Prediction: These Will Be the 5 Largest Companies in the Stock Market by 2030

Expect to see some new names near the top of the list of the world's most valuable companies.

By Keithen Drury Apr 10, 2026 at 12:33AM EST

Key Points

  • Nvidia should stay atop the market cap rankings if artificial intelligence infrastructure spending holds up.
  • If AI spending increases to the degree that some projections predict, Broadcom and Taiwan Semiconductor could make their way onto the list of the world's five biggest companies.

The five largest companies trading on the stock market are currently:

  1. Nvidia (NVDA +0.99%): $4.3 trillion.
  2. Apple (AAPL +0.63%): $3.8 trillion.
  3. Alphabet (GOOG +0.53%) (GOOGL +0.37%): $3.6 trillion.
  4. Microsoft (MSFT 0.34%): $2.8 trillion.
  5. Amazon (AMZN +5.43%): $2.3 trillion.

These companies have been market leaders for the past decade, except for Nvidia, which came out of relative obscurity in 2021 to join the top 10, and continued to surge into the leadership position.

By 2030, I think the top five list could look different, and it all depends on the health of the artificial intelligence (AI) industry. I think AI will still be a place that we're heavily spending on in 2030, and it will boost a couple of new companies into the top five.

Investor watching a stock chart rise.

Image source: Getty Images.

The top five will be AI-centric

Four years from now, the new top five will likely have a heavy representation of AI companies. I think that the amount of AI infrastructure that will be necessary to support each hyperscaler's vision will be massive, and there's still a good shot we will be heavily spending by 2030.

Nvidia has predicted that global data center capital expenditures will reach $3 trillion to $4 trillion annually by 2030. If that's true, there are a few companies that will easily find themselves among the top five.

Nvidia Stock Quote

NASDAQ: NVDA

Nvidia
Today's Change
(0.99%) $1.81
Current Price
$183.89

If that happens, Nvidia will easily remain in the top five and likely still be the largest company in the world. By 2030, I also think AI infrastructure will be generating a ton of money due to increased workloads.

We're already seeing this with major cloud computing providers like Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud (Alphabet). In Q4, Google Cloud's revenue rose an impressive 48% year over year, marking a massive acceleration. Azure's revenue was up 39% in the same time frame.

If cloud computing infrastructure continues growing to support increasing AI workloads, these two will be in prime position to take advantage. Alongside other AI improvements from their legacy products, I think this will easily solidify Microsoft's and Alphabet's place in the top five by 2030. But what about the other two slots?

Apple and Amazon will drop out

While Amazon is a major cloud computing provider, it isn't growing nearly as fast as the other two. Furthermore, it has an e-commerce business that isn't growing rapidly, and that could hamper Amazon's overall growth trajectory. Apple is choosing to stay relatively quiet in the AI realm and is basically piggybacking off of Alphabet's work. This strategy may pay off in the end, but I don't think Apple's slow hardware sales growth will be enough to keep it on the world's top five largest companies list.

I expect Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM 0.20%) and Broadcom (AVGO +1.33%) to take their places. They are worth $1.76 trillion and $1.5 trillion, respectively, right now, so it won't take huge leaps to lift them into the top five.

Taiwan Semiconductor is the primary chip foundry for many companies on this list, including Apple and Nvidia. It's cashing in on the massive AI chip boom, and if data center infrastructure spending goes the way Nvidia expects it to, it will easily find itself among the top five based on AI chip sales growth alone.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Quote

NYSE: TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing
Today's Change
(-0.20%) $-0.75
Current Price
$365.15

Broadcom is also a nurturing business. It's taking Nvidia on in the AI computing unit space, but doing it through custom AI chips tailored for specific workloads, in contrast to the general-purpose GPUs offered by Nvidia. Broadcom is seeing massive demand for its application-specific integrated circuits, and all Wall Street analysts expect its revenue to nearly triple from fiscal 2025 to fiscal 2027. If these custom AI chips maintain their popularity throughout 2030, Broadcom could easily find itself among the top five largest companies in the world.

I think Amazon and Apple will likely be solid performers in the coming few years, but I think shares of Broadcom and Taiwan Semiconductor will deliver monster gains, making them much smarter buys now.

Read Next

About the Author

Keithen Drury
Keithen Drury is a contributing Motley Fool technology analyst covering AI, semiconductors, cybersecurity, and SaaS stocks. In addition to The Motley Fool, Keithen is a mechanical engineer and has held roles at Honeywell and smaller industrial companies like Brand Hydraulics and Lincoln Industries. He holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Dordt University.
TMFTripleOption

Keithen Drury has positions in Alphabet, Amazon, Broadcom, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and is short shares of Apple. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Quote
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing
NYSE: TSM
$365.15
(-0.20%)-$0.75
Apple Stock Quote
Apple
NASDAQ: AAPL
$260.54
(+0.63%)+$1.64
Broadcom Stock Quote
Broadcom
NASDAQ: AVGO
$355.28
(+1.33%)+$4.65
Microsoft Stock Quote
Microsoft
NASDAQ: MSFT
$373.07
(-0.34%)-$1.26
Alphabet Stock Quote
Alphabet
NASDAQ: GOOGL
$318.50
(+0.37%)+$1.18
Amazon Stock Quote
Amazon
NASDAQ: AMZN
$233.26
(+5.43%)+$12.01
Nvidia Stock Quote
Nvidia
NASDAQ: NVDA
$183.89
(+0.99%)+$1.81
Alphabet Stock Quote
Alphabet
NASDAQ: GOOG
$316.37
(+0.52%)+$1.63

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

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