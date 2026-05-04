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Why Micron Stock Keeps Going Up

Sandisk is more popular, but is Micron stock a safer bet on AI?

By Rich Smith May 4, 2026 at 10:27AM EST

Key Points

  • Wall Street analysts are raising price targets on Sandisk after earnings.
  • Micron stock is benefiting from the optimism as well -- and it's a cheaper stock.

Micron (MU +6.43%) stock popped on Friday, gaining nearly 5% after peer semiconductor company Sandisk crushed its Q3 earnings report.

Today, shares of both popular computer memory-makers are soaring again, and Micron in particular is up another 8.2% through 10:10 a.m. ET. Wall Street may be the reason.

Semiconductor computer chip with the letters AI in the middle.

Image source: Getty Images.

Wall Street loves Sandisk (and maybe Micron?)

In back-to-back reports, first Montclair, NJ-based stock research firm Fox Advisors raised its price target on Sandisk to $1,500 a share. No sooner had it done so, reports TheFly.com, than analysts at Bernstein predicted Sandisk will go to $1,750!

Neither firm raised its targets on Micron today, a Sandisk competitor that builds both NAND flash and DRAM (and HBM) memory. These two forms of memory are complementary but not interchangeable, and their demand can grow at different rates. According to a report by Tom's Hardware last month, for example, DRAM prices that led the charge earlier in the year are expected to grow "only" 63% in Q2, versus a 75% surge for NAND.

Bernstein agrees with reports of the NAND price surge, and this is better news for Sandisk than for Micron. But it's still pretty great news for Micron, too.

Micron Technology Stock Quote

NASDAQ: MU

Micron Technology
Today's Change
(6.43%) $34.85
Current Price
$577.06

What's next for Micron stock?

Computer memory prices have historically been cyclical. High prices (like today's) attract competition and convince producers (Micron included) to increase capacity and production, growing supply and driving prices lower in the future -- at which point the up cycle ends and the down cycle begins.

This creates risk for investors in both companies, but here's the thing: After surging more than 3,200% in price over the past year, Sandisk now trades at a heady 40 times trailing earnings. Micron, in contrast, costs only 25 times earnings.

For risk-averse investors, that makes Micron the safer stock to buy.

Read Next

About the Author

Rich Smith
Rich Smith is a contributing Motley Fool defense and stock market analyst covering publicly traded and emerging companies in defense, space, aerospace, and other sectors. Prior to The Motley Fool, Rich practiced international corporate law for Clifford Chance in Russia, and for the Russian-Ukrainian Legal Group in Moscow, Kyiv, and Washington, D.C. He holds a bachelor’s degree in international relations from the College of William & Mary, a law degree from the University of Baltimore, and a language certification from the International Institute of Russian Language & Culture in Tver, Russian Federation. The Globe and Mail once featured him as “one of the best stock pickers since 2009.”
TMFDitty
X@RichSmithFool

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Micron Technology. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Micron Technology Stock Quote
Micron Technology
NASDAQ: MU
$577.06
(+6.43%)+$34.85

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

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