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Why Sandisk Stock Keeps Going Up

2026 still looks like a great year to own Sandisk stock.

By Rich Smith May 4, 2026 at 10:09AM EST

Key Points

  • Two Wall Street analysts just raised price targets on Sandisk stock -- to as high as $1,700 a share.
  • NAND flash memory prices remain strong in 2026.

Sandisk (SNDK +5.14%) stock soared on Friday, gaining more than 8% after beating Wall Street earnings goals with a stick -- and the hits keep coming.

Shares of the popular computer memory-maker are up another 5.3% through 9:50 a.m. ET Monday morning -- Sandisk's fourth straight day of gains -- and investors can thank Wall Street for today's run.

1 green arrow going up.

Image source: Getty Images.

Why Wall Street loves Sandisk

In back-to-back reports, first Montclair, NJ-based stock research firm Fox Advisors raised its price target on Sandisk to $1,500 a share. No sooner had it done so, reports TheFly.com, than analysts at Bernstein predicted Sandisk will go to $1,700!

As Bernstein explains in its note, Sandisk reported "strong" earnings for last quarter -- $23.03 per share in GAAP profit on sales that nearly doubled year over year to $6 billion. Pricing for Sandisk's NAND flash memory products is "very strong," helping the company to raise its guidance and convincing Bernstein to raise its own estimates of what Sandisk will earn this year.

Sandisk Stock Quote

NASDAQ: SNDK

Sandisk
Today's Change
(5.14%) $61.07
Current Price
$1248.07

What's next for Sandisk stock?

Semiconductor sales have historically been cyclical. High prices (like today) attract competition and convince producers (Sandisk included) to increase capacity and production, growing supply and driving prices lower in the future -- at which point the up cycle ends and the down cycle begins.

Bernstein isn't predicting this time will be different, but rather arguing that the current up-cycle is so strong that prices will boost Sandisk profits enormously in the short-term, enough so that it's confident in predicting Sandisk shares will rise another 39% or more over the next 12 months.

Even after the gains Sandisk enjoyed last week, the stock still trades for about 40 times trailing earnings. 35% growth could be fast enough to support that valuation -- like Bernstein says, at least in the short term.

Read Next

About the Author

Rich Smith
Rich Smith is a contributing Motley Fool defense and stock market analyst covering publicly traded and emerging companies in defense, space, aerospace, and other sectors. Prior to The Motley Fool, Rich practiced international corporate law for Clifford Chance in Russia, and for the Russian-Ukrainian Legal Group in Moscow, Kyiv, and Washington, D.C. He holds a bachelor’s degree in international relations from the College of William & Mary, a law degree from the University of Baltimore, and a language certification from the International Institute of Russian Language & Culture in Tver, Russian Federation. The Globe and Mail once featured him as “one of the best stock pickers since 2009.”
TMFDitty
X@RichSmithFool

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Sandisk Stock Quote
Sandisk
NASDAQ: SNDK
$1,255.86
(+5.80%)+$68.86

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

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