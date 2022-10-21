Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

The Average Monthly Social Security Benefit Will Rise $146 in 2023, but Here's Why You May Not Get to Keep It All

By Maurie Backman – Oct 21, 2022 at 4:18AM

Key Points

  • Next year, Social Security recipients will get their largest COLA in decades.
  • That doesn't automatically mean beneficiaries will be better off financially.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Don't get too excited about your raise just yet.

It's hardly news that inflation has been surging since the start of the year, putting a strain on consumers and making it difficult for some to cover even their basic expenses, like housing, transportation, and food. But all of that rampant inflation has had one silver lining for seniors -- Social Security recipients are now getting the largest cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in decades.

The Social Security Administration recently announced that Social Security recipients will get an 8.7% COLA for 2023. That will take the average monthly benefit of $1,681 up to $1,827, for a boost of $146 per month.

Better yet, for the first time in years, the cost of Medicare Part B isn't increasing. Social Security recipients who are also enrolled in Medicare have their Part B premiums deducted from their benefits automatically. In years past, Part B hikes have eaten away at seniors' COLAs. But since the standard Medicare Part B premium is actually going down in 2023, it shouldn't impact Social Security COLAs whatsoever.

A person at a laptop using a calculator.

Image source: Getty Images.

That doesn't mean you'll actually get to keep your extra $146 a month, though. Here are a couple of reasons why.

1. Higher living costs could eat up that money

The whole reason seniors on Social Security are getting such a generous COLA in 2023 is that the rate of inflation is way up on an annual basis. But if the rate of inflation continues to increase, you may find that the extra money in your Social Security checks goes directly to essential bills, leaving you with little to nothing left over for other things, like leisure spending or, more importantly, savings.

2. Taxes could apply to your benefits

Many seniors are shocked to learn that Social Security benefits can be taxable. But whether you'll pay taxes on yours hinges on your provisional income, which is half of your annual Social Security benefit plus your adjusted gross income and income from tax-free investments like municipal bonds.

Unfortunately, the thresholds at which taxes on Social Security benefits apply are fairly low. If you're single, a provisional income of $25,000 or more will mean paying taxes on some of your Social Security income. If you're married, that number rises to $32,000.

Because Social Security benefits will be a lot higher for many seniors in 2023, we may find that more seniors are liable for taxes on some of that income. The result? A monthly boost that's lower than $146.

Don't start counting your extra money just yet

The fact that Social Security benefits are rising substantially in 2023 is a good thing, for the most part. Seniors need that boost to keep up with higher living costs, especially given how poor a job 2022's 5.9% COLA did at keeping up with inflation.

While the average senior on Social Security may be in line for a monthly increase of $146, that doesn't automatically mean they'll gain $146 a month in buying power. And it's important to recognize that before you make plans to start spending that money.

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

featured-transcript-logo
Alaska Air Group (ALK) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
 featured-transcript-logo
ABB (ABB) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
 Investor - GettyImages-1272168490
Why Tesla Stock Fell Today
 EV_charging
Why ChargePoint Shares Tanked Today
 22_08_02 A person with a shocked and surprised look at a computer _MF Dload
Why Heritage-Crystal Clean Stock Plunged on Strong Earnings Today

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
340%
 
S&P 500 Returns
106%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 10/21/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Top 5 Under $10 TMF
5 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now Under $10
Ripple and cash
Will Ripple Be the Next PayPal?
Warren Buffett
Have $1,000? Here's a Warren Buffett-Owned Dividend Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist
Warren Buffett BRKA BRKB Berkshire Hathaway Motley Fool2
77% of Warren Buffett's $313 Billion Portfolio Is Invested in These 6 Stocks

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services