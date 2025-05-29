These updates will impact tens of millions of households in 2025.

Social Security reform is one of the biggest issues in Washington today. Without any changes, the Social Security trust fund is set to deplete its holdings by 2033. At that point, the program will only be able to pay out an estimated 79% of benefits to retirees.

The pressure is on Congress to make sweeping changes that support the longevity of the program and ensure millions of American seniors maintain their standard of living next decade. In the meantime, however, the Social Security program experiences several annual changes that will impact those collecting benefits today.

Here are three important Social Security changes retirees need to know about in 2025.

1. Benefit increases

Social Security provides a cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, every year, boosting benefits for retirees. The COLA is based on a measure of inflation from the prior year, ensuring the value of those monthly checks more or less keeps up with the changing price of goods and services. The COLA for 2025 was 2.5%, which is a decrease from recent years when we experienced a spike in inflation.

It's worth noting that the COLA also impacts seniors who haven't started Social Security yet. Anyone age 62 or older will see the increase in their potential benefits for when they do decide to claim. So, you don't have to start Social Security early just to get access to the COLA -- you'll see the increase in your potential benefit along with the increase in your monthly check for delaying your Social Security application.

A small group of retirees will see an even bigger boost in their monthly benefits. A new law passed in January, The Social Security Fairness Acts, repealed the Windfall Elimination Provision and the Government Pension Offset. As a result, most retirees with a pension are now eligible for a bigger benefit in 2025, and they could be due retroactive benefits dating back to January 2024.

2. You can earn more without impacting your benefits if you claimed early

Many people decide to start collecting Social Security early while continuing to work in order to supplement their income. Unfortunately, the government will only let you earn so much until it starts withholding some of your benefits. The reduction occurs through a little rule called the retirement earnings test.

Beneficiaries who have yet to reach their full retirement age can only earn up to a certain threshold before impacting their monthly check. The Social Security Administration will reduce annual benefits by $1 for every $2 someone earns above the threshold for the year. There's a higher earnings threshold in the year you reach full retirement age, and the reduction is just $1 for every $3 you earn above it.

Every year the Social Security Administration raises the earnings limits. This year the limits are $23,400 for any age before full retirement and $62,160 for the year you reach full retirement age. Those are up from $22,320 and $59,520, respectively. So, retirees can earn a little bit more without impacting their benefits.

It's important to note that any amount withheld due to the earnings test isn't lost forever. The Social Security Administration will adjust your benefit higher based on the total amount withheld once you reach full retirement age.

3. Medicare will have a bigger impact on your monthly check

Most retirees age 65 and older have enrolled in Medicare, the government-run health insurance program for seniors. Seniors are still responsible for paying a premium each month, but it's heavily subsidized by the government. To make things easy and ensure payment, the Social Security Administration automatically deducts Medicare premiums from the monthly benefits of Social Security recipients who are also enrolled in the insurance program.

For 2025, the government increased the monthly premium for Medicare Part B by about 5.9% to $185 per month for anyone with a modified adjusted gross income of less than $106,000 (or $212,000 for couples). That's notably a higher percentage than the 2.5% COLA seniors received. As a result, Medicare premiums will take a bigger bite out of many seniors' checks this year than last year.

For seniors with very small Social Security checks, the hold harmless clause ensures they won't see a reduction in the net monthly amount they receive from Social Security. So, if you saw zero change in your benefits from last year, despite the COLA, it's because the increase in Medicare costs outweighs the inflation adjustment.