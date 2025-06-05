You may already know that the government bases your Social Security benefit on the income you've paid Social Security taxes on throughout your career. Generally speaking, the more you earn during your working years, the larger your benefit is in retirement. But that doesn't mean billionaires are raking in multimillion-dollar Social Security checks.

A ceiling limits how much the wealthiest Americans receive from the program, and it's lower than you might imagine. It's still a difficult feat to reach, but you may be able to get closer if you know the factors that influence your benefits.

What's the ceiling on Social Security benefits?

To understand why there's a ceiling on Social Security benefits, you need to understand three key factors that determine the size of your checks. The first is the length of your work history. The Social Security Administration looks at your 35 highest-earning years when calculating your checks. Those who haven't worked that long won't receive the maximum benefit, no matter how high their earnings throughout their career, because they'll have one or more zero-income years factored into their checks.

The second factor is the amount of money you pay Social Security taxes on. For most people, that's the same as their income for the year, but that's not always the case for high earners. In 2025, you only pay Social Security taxes on the first $176,100 you earn. This limit was lower in past years.

The third factor is your claiming age. The government assigns everyone a full retirement age (FRA) based on their birth year. It's 67 for most workers today, but you don't have to sign up then. You can sign up as early as 62, but if you want your largest possible checks, you need to wait until 70 to apply.

It's difficult for the average person to tick all three of these boxes, which is why it's rare to find a person who receives the largest possible Social Security checks. But those who pull it off take home $5,108 per month in 2025. That may seem like a lot of money to you and me, but to those who consistently exceed the ceiling on income subject to Social Security tax, it's probably quite modest.

Leverage this information to boost your own benefit

You may not be able to earn enough income to take home the largest Social Security checks, but you can still leverage your understanding of these factors discussed to lock in bigger benefits.

First, whenever possible, work at least 35 years before retiring to avoid zero-income years in your benefit calculation. Working even longer could be to your advantage if you're earning more now than you were earlier in your career. Your more recent, higher-earning years will gradually push your earlier, lower-earning years out of your benefit calculation.

Second, do whatever you can to increase your income today. This could involve working overtime, negotiating a raise, or finding a better-paying position elsewhere. If you're earning less than $176,100 this year, anything you can do to boost your earnings today will also help you increase your Social Security benefit in retirement.

Finally, choose the best claiming age for you based on your finances and life expectancy. If you can afford to cover your expenses for a few years without Social Security and expect to live into your mid-80s or beyond, 70 might be your best option to maximize your lifetime benefit. Otherwise, an earlier claiming age might suit you better.

You may have decades to go until you're eligible to claim Social Security, but it doesn't hurt to start thinking about these things early. The choices you make today could have a significant effect on your financial security in retirement.