Using a Health Savings Account for Retirement Funds? Avoid These 3 Mistakes

If you max out your IRA and don't have a 401(k) through your job, it can feel like you have no choice but to wait until 2027 to start saving for retirement again. But that might not actually be the case.

Those who qualify for health savings accounts (HSAs) can stash thousands more away for retirement each year. But if you plan to use one of these accounts for this purpose, there are a few mistakes you definitely want to avoid.

1. Not understanding eligibility requirements and contribution limits

You can contribute to an HSA only if you have a high-deductible health insurance plan. In 2026, that's one with a deductible of $1,700 or more for an individual plan or $3,400 or more for a family plan. If you don't fit that bill, you will still be able to spend any existing HSA funds, but you can't put new money here.

Those eligible to contribute to an HSA may set aside up to $4,400 in 2026 if they have a qualifying individual plan, or $8,750 if they have a qualifying family plan. Adults 55 and older can add another $1,000 to these limits.

Contributing to an HSA when you're not eligible or contributing more than the annual limit can trigger tax penalties that could prove costly. Reach out to your HSA provider for help if you realize you have accidentally made one of these two mistakes.

2. Not investing the money

Investing your HSA funds is key to helping your savings grow over the long term. If you don't do this, you'll likely earn only a small amount of interest each year.

If your current HSA provider doesn't enable you to invest your funds, consider switching to a new one. Once it's set up, transfer the funds from your old account. Then, if you like, you can set up automatic transfers from a linked bank account to the new HSA.

3. Withdrawing the money for medical expenses before retirement

You can legally take HSA withdrawals tax- and penalty-free at any age for many medical expenses. But if your goal is to keep your HSA funds for retirement savings, it's best to avoid this. Tapping into this money early could set your retirement plan back. You may need to save more per month to reach your original goal.

Instead, save for medical expenses in a high-yield savings account. Or see if you can set up a payment plan with your healthcare provider so you don't have to pay for a large bill all at once.

If you can avoid the three mistakes above, your HSA could prove really useful in retirement. It's a great go-to resource for retirement healthcare expenses. But you can also use it for non-medical expenses once you turn 65, though you will pay taxes on those.