The Social Security Administration will announce the long-awaited 2027 cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) on Oct. 14, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Until then, we can only speculate about where the COLA will end up, based on recent inflation data and future projections.

Recent estimates from The Senior Citizens League (TSCL) put the COLA somewhere around 3.5%. This is down 0.3% from the organization's earlier estimates. But that shouldn't stop spousal benefits from reaching a major milestone in January.

Spousal benefits will likely surpass $1,000 per month for the first time

The average spousal Social Security benefit as of August 2026 is about $987 per month. This is an all-time high, but it's still well below the $2,088 average monthly retirement benefit.

A 3.5% Social Security COLA would add roughly $35 to the average spousal benefit, bringing it to about $1,022 per month. That would give the typical spousal beneficiary about $12,264 per year.

Some seniors will get more than this. If you're currently receiving a spousal benefit that's larger than $987, your COLA will be above average. But if you're receiving a smaller spousal benefit, you'll likely see a smaller bump, especially if the COLA comes in slightly under the current estimates.

What to do once the 2027 Social Security COLA is announced

When the Social Security Administration announces the official COLA, you'll be able to estimate the size of your 2027 benefit by adding the COLA percentage to your existing checks. This will give you a rough idea of how much you'll receive from the program and how much of your monthly costs you'll need to cover on your own.

Then start working out a plan for covering the rest. You may need to rely more heavily on personal savings or your job income if your checks don't go as far as you expected.

Seniors on Medicare should keep in mind that Medicare Part B premiums are generally withheld from their Social Security checks. These are expected to increase next year, which may eat up some of your COLA.

If you have any questions about your benefits, wait until you receive your annual COLA notice from the Social Security Administration in early December. This will give your exact 2027 benefit amount, including Medicare withholding if necessary. If that doesn't contain the answers you need, then contact the Social Security Administration by phone or by scheduling an appointment at your local Social Security office.