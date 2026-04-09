Nebius vs. CoreWeave: Accelerating Growth vs. Massive Scale in Revenue

Nebius: Rapidly Scaling a Small Revenue Base
It operates as a technology business that builds full-stack infrastructure, including large-scale cloud platforms and developer tools, to service global workloads. It raised approximately $4.3 billion through convertible notes in March 2026 and signed a long-term infrastructure supply agreement with Meta, though it reported a net income margin of about -110% for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2025.
CoreWeave: High Revenue Volume Amid Operational Scrutiny
It provides a cloud platform that offers scaling, support, and infrastructure for enterprise compute workloads, including virtual and bare metal servers. It closed an $8.5 billion term loan facility in March 2026 to support its expansion, but faces securities fraud lawsuits alleging misrepresented customer demand alongside a net income margin of about -29% for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2025.
Why Revenue Matters for Retail Investors
Revenue here refers to the data provider's standardized income-statement revenue line item, and tracking it helps investors understand the total amount of money a business brings in before any expenses are deducted.
Quarterly Revenue for Nebius and CoreWeave
|Quarter (Period End)
|Nebius Revenue
|CoreWeave Revenue
|Q1 2024 (March 2024)
|$11.3 million
|$188.7 million
|Q2 2024 (June 2024)
|$24.9 million
|$395.4 million
|Q3 2024 (Sept. 2024)
|$43.3 million
|$583.9 million
|Q4 2024 (Dec. 2024)
|$37.9 million
|$747.4 million
|Q1 2025 (March 2025)
|$55.3 million
|$981.6 million
|Q2 2025 (June 2025)
|$105.1 million
|$1.2 billion
|Q3 2025 (Sept. 2025)
|$146.1 million
|$1.4 billion
|Q4 2025 (Dec. 2025)
|$227.7 million
|$1.6 billion
Data source: Company filings.
Foolish Take
Nebius and CoreWeave are both “neocloud” companies that provide cloud infrastructure specifically tailored for managing AI workloads.
However, both cloud stocks also diverge in certain respects. CoreWeave is more U.S.-centric and relies heavily on a close relationship with Nvidia, which is a major investor. In contrast, Nebius is more heavily focused in Europe and stands out with a “global GPU fabric,” which links different locations into a unified cluster.
NASDAQ: NBIS
Key Data Points
Still, the differences may come down to numbers. Both companies are absorbing considerable losses, though CoreWeave has a much greater need for outside funding than Nebius, and its $21 billion in debt compares poorly to Nebius, who only holds about $4 billion in debt.
NASDAQ: CRWV
Key Data Points
Nonetheless, CoreWeave’s price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 7 is far below that of Nebius, which trades for 62 times sales. This forces investors to choose between a relatively inexpensive neocloud company with heavy obligations, or the overvalued company with a less debt-heavy balance sheet.
Data source: Company filings. Data as of April 8, 2026.