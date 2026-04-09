Nebius vs. CoreWeave: Accelerating Growth vs. Massive Scale in Revenue

Nebius: Rapidly Scaling a Small Revenue Base

It operates as a technology business that builds full-stack infrastructure, including large-scale cloud platforms and developer tools, to service global workloads. It raised approximately $4.3 billion through convertible notes in March 2026 and signed a long-term infrastructure supply agreement with Meta, though it reported a net income margin of about -110% for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2025.

CoreWeave: High Revenue Volume Amid Operational Scrutiny

It provides a cloud platform that offers scaling, support, and infrastructure for enterprise compute workloads, including virtual and bare metal servers. It closed an $8.5 billion term loan facility in March 2026 to support its expansion, but faces securities fraud lawsuits alleging misrepresented customer demand alongside a net income margin of about -29% for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2025.

Why Revenue Matters for Retail Investors

Revenue here refers to the data provider's standardized income-statement revenue line item, and tracking it helps investors understand the total amount of money a business brings in before any expenses are deducted.

Quarterly Revenue for Nebius and CoreWeave

Quarter (Period End) Nebius Revenue CoreWeave Revenue Q1 2024 (March 2024) $11.3 million $188.7 million Q2 2024 (June 2024) $24.9 million $395.4 million Q3 2024 (Sept. 2024) $43.3 million $583.9 million Q4 2024 (Dec. 2024) $37.9 million $747.4 million Q1 2025 (March 2025) $55.3 million $981.6 million Q2 2025 (June 2025) $105.1 million $1.2 billion Q3 2025 (Sept. 2025) $146.1 million $1.4 billion Q4 2025 (Dec. 2025) $227.7 million $1.6 billion

Data source: Company filings.

Foolish Take

Nebius and CoreWeave are both “neocloud” companies that provide cloud infrastructure specifically tailored for managing AI workloads.

However, both cloud stocks also diverge in certain respects. CoreWeave is more U.S.-centric and relies heavily on a close relationship with Nvidia, which is a major investor. In contrast, Nebius is more heavily focused in Europe and stands out with a “global GPU fabric,” which links different locations into a unified cluster.

Expand NASDAQ : NBIS Nebius Group Today's Change ( 9.06 %) $ 11.33 Current Price $ 136.33 Key Data Points Market Cap $34B Day's Range $ 124.55 - $ 136.55 52wk Range $ 20.25 - $ 141.10 Volume 20M Avg Vol 15M Gross Margin -765.63 %

Still, the differences may come down to numbers. Both companies are absorbing considerable losses, though CoreWeave has a much greater need for outside funding than Nebius, and its $21 billion in debt compares poorly to Nebius, who only holds about $4 billion in debt.

Expand NASDAQ : CRWV CoreWeave Today's Change ( 3.49 %) $ 3.10 Current Price $ 92.00 Key Data Points Market Cap $48B Day's Range $ 84.82 - $ 94.95 52wk Range $ 33.52 - $ 187.00 Volume 2.9M Avg Vol 26M Gross Margin 47.77 %

Nonetheless, CoreWeave’s price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 7 is far below that of Nebius, which trades for 62 times sales. This forces investors to choose between a relatively inexpensive neocloud company with heavy obligations, or the overvalued company with a less debt-heavy balance sheet.

Data source: Company filings. Data as of April 8, 2026.