Melinda L. Geisser, the chief people services officer at Savers Value Village, Inc. (SVV +12.01%), sold 65,000 shares of common stock at $11.79 per share, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold 65,000 Transaction value $766,000 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 10,576 Post-transaction value $129,238.72

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($11.79); post-transaction value based on August 7 market close ($12.22).

Key questions

What was the net financial impact of the option exercise and subsequent sale?

By exercising 65,000 options at a strike price of $1.41 and immediately selling the resulting shares at $11.79, the transaction captured a gross spread of $10.38 per share, totaling approximately $674,700 in gross proceeds before applicable taxes and fees.

By exercising 65,000 options at a strike price of $1.41 and immediately selling the resulting shares at $11.79, the transaction captured a gross spread of $10.38 per share, totaling approximately $674,700 in gross proceeds before applicable taxes and fees. How does the current market valuation compare to the insider's execution price?

The weighted-average sale price of $11.79 per share was slightly below the $12.22 market close on the final transaction date of August 7, a period during which the stock had delivered an 8% one-year total return.

The weighted-average sale price of $11.79 per share was slightly below the $12.22 market close on the final transaction date of August 7, a period during which the stock had delivered an 8% one-year total return. What is the remaining equity interest held by the Chief People Services Officer?

Following this liquidation, Geisser retains 10,576 shares in direct ownership and also holds 76,548 derivative securities, representing continued exposure to the company's long-term performance.

Following this liquidation, Geisser retains 10,576 shares in direct ownership and also holds 76,548 derivative securities, representing continued exposure to the company's long-term performance. What governed the timing of these specific transactions?

The sales were pre-arranged under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan established on March 18, which allows corporate insiders to sell a predetermined number of shares at set times to avoid potential conflicts regarding material non-public information.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-08-06) $10.91 Market Capitalization $1.70 billion Revenue (TTM) $1.70 billion Net Income (TTM) $24.80 million

Company Snapshot

Savers Value Village operates a network of specialty retail stores across the United States, Canada, and Australia under multiple banners, including Savers, Value Village, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue, generating revenue primarily through the retail sale of pre-owned merchandise, including textiles, footwear, accessories, housewares, and books.

The company operates a sustainable business model that sources second-hand goods from non-profit partners, processes and curates inventory, and resells these items at value-oriented price points, capturing margin through efficient operations and inventory management.

The company serves value-conscious consumers and budget-focused households seeking affordable apparel, home goods, and accessories, with particular appeal to environmentally-aware shoppers interested in sustainable consumption practices.

Savers Value Village operates as a leading specialty retailer in the pre-owned merchandise sector with a diversified geographic footprint spanning three major markets. The company's differentiated business model leverages partnerships with non-profit organizations to source inventory at favorable economics while maintaining a commitment to sustainability and circular retail principles. With a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, SVV has established a scalable platform for value-oriented retail with demonstrated operational efficiency and consistent revenue generation.

What this transaction means for investors

A $1.41 strike price signals how far back this equity goes (even before the company’s 2023 IPO). By cashing them in at nearly $12, Geisser is basically just converting long-held paper into money under a plan she set in March. Also worth noting this is one of several such sales by Savers executives this week, all running on schedules locked in months ago rather than reacting to anything happening now. Finally, Geisser kept more than 76,000 options, so she stays tied to the outcome.



More importantly, the business these stock sales followed leaned hard on one region. U.S. comparable sales rose 6.6% on more visits and bigger baskets, carrying second-quarter revenue up 7.4% to $448 million, while the thinner story is profitability, with net margin near 1.3% as newly opened stores weigh on costs. CEO Mark Walsh cited "strong demand for value-priced goods across the consumer spectrum. Ultimately, multiple insiders sold this week, and every one of them did it on a plan set before they could have known how the quarter would land, which was pretty well.