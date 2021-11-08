This Little-Known REIT Just Beat Out Two Titans On a $4 Billion Deal

Real estate titans Sam Zell and Barry Sternlicht had been fighting over industrial real estate investment trust (REIT) Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR). After a protracted battle, the winning bidder turned out to be a surprising new entrant: Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT). The little-known industrial REIT has agreed to buy Monmouth for $4 billion in cash, a huge deal, considering ILPT's size. Motley Fool contributor Matthew DiLallo takes a look inside ILPT's high-risk gamble in the hot industrial real estate space.

CorePoint Lodging Tumbled Today. But It's Deeper Than That

Comparing the just-out third-quarter 2021 results to the year-ago quarter makes it look like a heck of a year for hotel-focused REIT CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG). But investors might well be looking at pre-pandemic Q3 2019 as a more apples-to-apples comparison than to the depths of the coronavirus-induced depression in this sector. Things are still not back to normal, and, as Motley Fool contributor Reuben Gregg Brewer points out, until a dividend is restored, only the most aggressive of investors should be considering this stock.

3 REITS That Pay You Each Month

REITs are an attractive passive-income supplement to Social Security and other fixed benefits for many retirees. These publicly and privately held companies are required to pay at least 90% of their taxable income to shareholders in the form of dividends, which typically are higher -- often much higher -- than the income available from savings accounts and certificates of deposits. And some even pay monthly instead of quarterly. Motley Fool contributor Marc Rapport looks at three such stocks to consider: Realty Income (NYSE:O), AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC), and STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG).

