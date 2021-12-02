Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Why Boeing Stock Just Popped

By Rich Smith - Dec 2, 2021 at 10:58AM

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

China moves toward recertifying the 737 MAX.

What happened

Shares of aerospace titan Boeing ( BA 2.66% ) soared on Thursday after The Wall Street Journal reported that the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) may soon permit Boeing's 737 MAX airliner to resume flying in that country.  

Up nearly 5% earlier in the morning, as of 10:30 a.m. ET, Boeing shares are still hanging onto a 3.3% gain.

Frontal view of a Boeing 737.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

This isn't entirely news. Two weeks ago, Bloomberg first reported Boeing head of commercial airplanes Stan Deal predicted China might soon let the 737 MAX fly again. But more than just wishful thinking, today's report is on a concrete action by the CAAC, moving in the right direction.

According to the Journal, the CAAC has instructed Boeing on specific software it wants installed in 737s operating within China, and on changes that should be made to the airplane's flight manual, "among other changes."

That may sound like the list could be longer than it appears, but whatever the "other changes" might be, they appear to constitute a complete list, and "the corrective actions are adequate to address this unsafe condition," confirmed the CAAC.

Now what

Granted, the CAAC made no promises on how long, after the changes are made, it will take China to recertify the 737 MAX to fly. One wouldn't expect China to delay too long, however, as most countries around the globe have already recertified the plane.

Once the changes are made, therefore, it should quickly open the door to China permitting the 100-odd 737 MAX planes already owned by Chinese airlines to resume flying -- and for Boeing to resume deliveries of the "hundreds more" MAXes still on order in China. Investors are probably also hoping that recertification will spark new orders to buy the plane -- and other Boeing jets -- after a roughly four-year drought of orders from China.

In short: Open the floodgates, because a tsunami of Chinese cash could soon be flowing to Boeing.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium advisory service. We’re motley! Questioning an investing thesis – even one of our own – helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

The Boeing Company Stock Quote
The Boeing Company
BA
$193.20 (2.66%) $5.01

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Why Boeing Stock Lost Altitude Today
Why Boeing Stock Dropped Today
How Blue Origin's Lawsuit Pushed Us 1 Year Farther Away From the Moon
Airbus Beats Boeing for Dubai Order Activity
Why Boeing Stock Crashed on Friday

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning service.

Stock Advisor Returns
635%
 
S&P 500 Returns
141%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 12/02/2021.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

2 Growth Stocks Down Over 50% That Look Like Amazing Bargains
3 Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague in December
3 Surefire Growth Stocks to Buy in December
3 Hard Facts Moderna and Pfizer Investors Need to Know About the Omicron Variant

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with the Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from the Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services