Why Freshworks Stock Sank 15.8% Last Month

By Keith Noonan - Mar 7, 2022 at 9:15AM

Key Points

  • Despite better-than-expected Q4 results and guidance, Freshworks stock fell as investors sold out of growth-dependent software companies.

Shares of the workplace-productivity specialist are now down roughly 35% in 2022.

What happened

Shares of Freshworks ( FRSH -3.52% ) fell 15.8% in February, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The enterprise software company's stock lost ground following its fourth-quarter earnings release. 

Freshworks published its fourth-quarter results on Feb. 10, delivering sales that topped the market's expectations and earnings that were in line with analyst targets. The customer-relationship-management (CRM) software company posted a non-GAAP (adjusted) loss per share of $0.06 on revenue of $105.5 million. Meanwhile, the average analyst estimate had called for revenue of $95.34 million in the period. 

So what

Freshworks' revenue climbed 44.5% year over year in the fourth quarter, and the business posted a net-dollar-based retention rate of 114%, which means that existing customers increased their spending 14% compared to the prior-year period on average. For the full year, revenue was up 49% and reached $371 million.

The company even delivered better-than-expected guidance with its fourth-quarter report, but it still wasn't enough to prevent a double-digit sell-off as investors moved out of growth-dependent software companies last month.  

Now what

Freshworks stock has continued to fall in March. The company's share price is now down 7.1% in the month so far. 

For the current quarter, Freshworks' midpoint guidance calls for revenue of $108 million, a figure that came in significantly ahead of the $106.5 million average target from analysts prior to the company's fourth-quarter report. Management's midpoint target for the current fiscal year calls for sales of $490.7 million, which was also ahead of the previous average target from analysts. 

Following recent sell-offs, Freshworks now has a market capitalization or roughly $4.7 billion and is valued at approximately 9.6 times this year's expected sales. That's still a growth-dependent valuation, and the stock could see more turbulence in the near term if investors continue to move out of unprofitable companies that trade at relatively high price-to-sales multiples. 

Freshworks completed its initial public offering last September and now trades down roughly 64% from market close on the day of its public debut. For long-term investors who see promise in the company's CRM software, the big pullback might have created a worthwhile buying opportunity, but it's probably best to move forward with the understanding that trading could be rocky in the near term. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium advisory service. We’re motley! Questioning an investing thesis – even one of our own – helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

