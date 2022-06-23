Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Watch Out, 401(k)s: HSAs Are the New Retirement Sheriff in Town

By Adam Levy - Jun 23, 2022 at 6:31AM

Key Points

  • Using an HSA as a retirement account could save you more money on taxes than a 401(k).
  • It's easy to invest, and you have full control over your account.
  • The HSA only has one minor drawback.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

You may get a lot more benefits out of saving in an HSA than a 401(k).

Saving a portion of your salary in a 401(k) is one of the best ways to set yourself up for a happy retirement. But 401(k)s aren't the only game in town when it comes to retirement planning. And one account in particular offers a whole host of advantages over a 401(k) for those eligible.

A health savings account (HSA) is designed to offer tax savings on medical expenses. But you can take advantage of all those tax savings and turn it into an incredible retirement account.

What's an HSA?

An HSA is a special account available to members of certain high-deductible health insurance plans. The idea is that since you have a high deductible, the government wants to make it easier for you to afford your medical care, thus providing tax advantages for eligible expenses. You can contribute funds to your HSA, and you won't have to pay any taxes on qualified medical expenses when they come up.

Unlike a flexible spending account, HSA funds never expire. Once they're in the account, they're yours to use whenever. Whether that's next month or next decade, it doesn't matter.

If you're offered an HSA through your employer, you can elect to make a salary deferral to the account, and your employer may also contribute to your HSA. These contributions are exempt from payroll taxes as well as income tax. You can also contribute directly to an HSA, but it'll be with funds you paid payroll taxes on.

Unlike a 401(k), you can access HSA funds immediately. If you use the funds for a qualified medical expense, you won't pay any taxes on the withdrawal. Otherwise, you'll pay income tax. If you're younger than age 65, you'll also owe a 20% penalty on a non-qualified withdrawal.

How to make the most of it

You can make the most of an HSA by using it as an investment account. Several providers allow you to invest in a wide variety of funds and other securities. 

Unlike a 401(k), you're not limited to the provider supported by your employer. If your employer sets up an account with a more limited provider, you have the right to move your funds whenever and to wherever you'd like. 

If you can afford to pay for your medical expenses with funds outside of your HSA, do so and hold on to the receipts. Archive them somewhere you'll be able to access many years from now. When you're ready to start withdrawing funds from your HSA to fund your retirement, you can submit your receipts and make a withdrawal.

Ultimately, this strategy provides superior tax advantages to a 401(k). First, contributions made through payroll deductions are exempt from payroll taxes. They're also exempt from income tax. The growth in your investments is also tax protected, so you won't pay any capital gains taxes. And if you only have qualified distributions (because you saved your receipts), you won't pay any income tax on the withdrawals either. A 401(k) can usually get you only two out of four of those tax advantages.

When you are past age 65, you can start taking distributions for non-qualified expenses and only pay income tax. In that case, the HSA effectively functions as a traditional IRA. That's not recommended, though, as you'll likely have plenty of medical expenses you can use your HSA for later in life. Tap your other retirement savings first before going down this path.

The downside of the HSA is the contribution limits are far lower than a 401(k). For 2022, the limits are $3,650 per year for an individual and $7,300 for a family. That includes any employer contribution. For comparison, employees can contribute up to $20,500 to a 401(k), and that's on top of employer contributions.

But if you're eligible for an HSA and in a strong financial situation, it likely makes sense for you to maximize your contribution, invest it, and use it as a retirement account.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

two older people dancing together and smiling
2 Reasons to Take Social Security at 62 -- and 1 Reason to Wait
 serious thoughtful person laptop home setting
Down 60% or More on an Investment? Past Stock Market Bubbles Teach Us This
 A person at a laptop
This Is the Average 401(k) Balance -- How Does Yours Compare?
 bear in front of stocks on screen
3 Ways to Keep Your Cool in a Bear Market
 senior-woman-at-the-doctor
Premiums, Deductibles, and Co-Pays: What Your Health Coverage Really Costs You

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
314%
 
S&P 500 Returns
110%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 06/23/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

USB mobile app
Stock Market Plunge: 5 Amazing Stocks You Won't Regret Buying
A couple sitting on a counch with their feet on a coffee table and watching a screen
3 Stocks Warren Buffett Bought Hand Over Fist as the Market Plummeted
Buffett APPROVED 1
3 Warren Buffett Stocks I'd Buy Now Without Any Hesitation
GettyImages-576603370
Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services