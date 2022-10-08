Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

2 Electric Vehicle Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

By Travis Hoium – Oct 8, 2022 at 5:47AM

Key Points

  • Rivian is going after a lucrative truck and SUV market with a compelling product.
  • Proterra has entered an industrial market with few competitors.
  • These aren't the biggest companies in the space, but they have a lot of potential for investors.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

These stocks have more upside potential than most other EV companies today.

Electric vehicles (EVs) continue to be a hot topic for investors, but there are more players than ever to be aware of. As the industry expands, new niches are forming, and two are particularly attractive for investors looking for growth and potentially high profits. 

While they aren't moneymaking machines yet, Rivian Automotive (RIVN -7.64%) and Proterra (PTRA -3.49%) are cheap for their own reasons. 

The EV upstart

Rivian delivered only 7,363 vehicles in the third quarter of 2022, but it's ramping up production quickly. The company recently confirmed plans to deliver 25,000 vehicles this year and is building a factory in Georgia with capacity for 400,000 vehicles on top of the current 150,000-unit capacity in Normal, Illinois.

What makes Rivian intriguing is that it's building a business model that should be highly profitable. Trucks and SUVs typically have higher margins than cars, Rivian is building a delivery and service fleet without third-party dealers, and it hasn't had to do any advertising. These points are copying Tesla's business model in a lot of ways.

Production might not be what you would hope for a public company, but Rivian has the capital to build out over 500,000 units with its current balance sheet. It has over $15 billion of cash as of the end of the third quarter and no debt. 

Rivian's market cap of $30 billion isn't small, but given the potential upside for a new electric truck and SUV manufacturer, this is a company potentially worth a position in now. 

Don't sleep on industrial EVs

Proterra is another EV company with big ambitions, and in this case, it's going after industrial vehicles. It started with electric buses, but now it's supplying drivetrains for trucks, construction equipment, port equipment, and more. The company expects half of new transit buses to be electric by 2025, and electric school buses to be 30% of the market by then.

The potential is certainly big, but Proterra is still early in its development. You can see below the company generated just $264 million in revenue over the past year and lost $101 million over that time. 

PTRA Market Cap Chart

PTRA market cap. Data by YCharts.

This isn't a cash flow business yet, but it's growing into a potentially massive market. Management expects revenue to grow 24% to 34% this year to $300 million to $325 million as the move to supply battery systems takes hold. In the first quarter of 2020, Proterra delivered four battery systems, and that jumped to 328 last quarter. 

As more partners begin to buy Proterra products, the company should gain efficiencies from scale and further development. Given the company's $1.3 billion market cap, there's a solid risk/reward profile for Proterra. 

EVs are just getting started

The common theme here is that Rivian and Proterra are building vehicles for extremely large markets that they could dominate in time. They're both losing money and are early in their development, but given the upside, they're too cheap to pass up. 

Travis Hoium has the following options: long March 2023 $250 puts on Tesla. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Proterra Inc. Stock Quote
Proterra Inc.
PTRA
$5.25 (-3.49%) $0.19
Tesla, Inc. Stock Quote
Tesla, Inc.
TSLA
$223.07 (-6.32%) $-15.06
Rivian Automotive, Inc. Stock Quote
Rivian Automotive, Inc.
RIVN
$33.95 (-7.64%) $-2.81

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

electric-semi
Their CEO Came From Tesla. Now It's One of the Best EV Stocks
 Electric bus with charging station.
Is Proterra Stock a Buy?
 A Proterra electric bus.
Why EV Stock Proterra Jumped 18% Today
 Electric Vehicle Being Charged
3 Leading Electric Vehicle Stocks to Buy in 2021 and Beyond
Proterra: A Good Long-Term Hold for a Climate-Change Portfolio

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
338%
 
S&P 500 Returns
108%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 10/08/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Retiree 6
2023 Will Bring a Monster Social Security COLA. Here's How Much Your Benefits Check Could Rise.
A businessperson works on a laptop
3 of the Safest Dividend Stocks on Earth
Social Security 8
You Might Have to Pay Social Security Taxes on Another $8,100 of Your Earnings in 2023
Warren Buffett BRKA BRKB Berkshire Hathaway Motley Fool5
These 2 Stocks Make Up 52% of Warren Buffett's $325 Billion Portfolio

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services