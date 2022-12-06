Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article

Why Rivian, Lucid, and Blink Charging Stocks Plunged Today

By Howard Smith – Dec 6, 2022 at 12:50PM

Key Points

  • Rivian just announced new plans to expand its mission toward 100% renewable energy usage.
  • It aims to power 75% of its Illinois manufacturing with wind power, as well as internal renewable sources.
  • Some investors are jittery over the current environment, and many EV names are too far from profitability.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

When investors are in "risk-off" mode, unprofitable EV companies are often the first to be sold.

What happened

Technology stocks are leading the market lower Tuesday morning, and names in the electric vehicle (EV) sector are showing some of the largest drops. Shares of Rivian Automotive (RIVN -5.38%), Lucid Group (LCID -8.01%), and Blink Charging (BLNK -6.02%) pared some of their early losses but still led growth and tech stocks lower. As of 12:15 p.m. ET, Rivian was down 4.1%, Lucid was lower by 7.4%, and Blink Charging stock was off by 5.9%. 

So what

Rivian shares spiked about one month ago after it reported its third-quarter results, but it has now given back all of those gains and more. Rivian's shares are now near their six-month lows.

The slide over the last month hasn't been unique to Rivian. Lucid stock has plunged nearly 40% in that time. 

Today's declines aren't due to any specific business news from any of these companies. Rivian, in fact, just announced some positive news related to the growth and development of the renewable energy sector

Blue Rivian R1T in field with trunk open.

Image source: Rivian Automotive.

Now what

Rivian expects to produce 25,000 vehicles at its Normal, Illinois, plant this year, with plans to continue to increase that production volume next year and beyond. The company also expects to have a second factory manufacturing EVs in Georgia starting in 2026. 

Yesterday, the company announced it has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) to utilize renewable energy sources to power as much as 75% of its Illinois plant operations. The agreement with Apex Clean Energy will supply 50 megawatts (MW) of electricity from a proposed nearby wind farm to Rivian's plant. Upon completion, the project will generate 300 MW of renewable energy and is scheduled to begin operations in 2024. Approvals and permitting are a stipulation of the PPA. 

Some investors in EV stocks -- and likely most buyers of electric vehicles -- want to see a growing renewable energy sector. So Rivian's plans and recent announcement fit the company's mission and that of many shareholders. But investors need to make money, too. 

Lucid's recent stock drop was due to the struggles it is having getting its production ramped up. It has cut 2022 production targets twice and only expects between 6,000 and 7,000 of its vehicles to be produced this year. It also has laid out plans to raise as much as another $8 billion over the next several years to fund and grow its operations. The company already announced $1.5 billion raised last month that will dilute existing shareholders.

Blink Charging is also a long way from profitability. Even with revenue growing 169% year over year in the third quarter, its net loss also grew by 67%.

Those growing losses are why investors in search of safety were fleeing from names like Rivian, Lucid, and Blink Charging today.

Howard Smith has positions in Lucid Group. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Rivian Automotive Stock Quote
Rivian Automotive
RIVN
$27.94 (-5.38%) $-1.59
Blink Charging Stock Quote
Blink Charging
BLNK
$13.71 (-6.02%) $0.88
Lucid Group Stock Quote
Lucid Group
LCID
$8.68 (-8.01%) $0.76

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Rivian3trucks
Why Rivian Shares Jumped Today
 2022-Rivian-R1T-14
Where Will Rivian Be in 5 Years?
 tesla vs rivian (1)
Better Buy: Tesla vs. Rivian
 Getty - time to buy investing
Better Bear Market Buy: Nio vs. Rivian Stock
 2022-Rivian-R1T-offroad
Why Rivian Shares Dropped Below $30 Friday

Our Most Popular Articles

Ascending Bar Chart Line Invest Financial Newspaper Stock Market Quote Rally Bull Getty
3 Supercharged Growth Stocks With 393% to 1,153% Upside in 2023, According to Wall Street
GettyImages-466489521
Amazon Stock Is Down 45%: 2 Reasons It Could Skyrocket
A person looking at a visual of a stock chart.
1 Growth Stock Down 60% From Its 52-Week High I'm Buying Hand Over Fist
Investor 24
2 Rare Buying Opportunities for Growth Stock Investors in a Nasdaq Bear Market

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services