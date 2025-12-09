Accessibility Menu
Can Virgin Galactic dilute its way to success?

Virgin Galactic (SPCE 5.77%), the space IPO that promised to commercialize space tourism -- then abruptly halted operations in 2024 to develop a new spaceplane -- tumbled to Earth Tuesday, closing the day down 16.5%. And why?

Virgin just announced a "capital realignment" to reduce its debt to manageable levels.

Red and white rocket launches and crashes.

Image source: Getty Images.

Virgin's grand plan

Virgin Galactic is not in a good place right now. The company's spending $460 million annually in cash burn to develop a new spaceplane. But with no current plane to give rocketship rides to the hundreds of customers on its waitlist, revenue has slumped below $2 million in the last 12 months.

Virgin's cash is vanishing fast. The company had less than $394 million in cash at last report, against long-term debt of $478 million.

To rectify this, Virgin announced today it will:

  • Sell $46 million worth of new stock (that's about 12.1 million shares at the current share price), with attached warrants to buy stock.
  • Place $203 million worth of "first lien notes" due 2028 and paying 9.8% interest.
  • And sweeten the deal on the debt placement by awarding lenders even more warrants to purchase stock "at an exercise price of 155% of the purchase price of the Shares."
Virgin Galactic Stock Quote

NYSE: SPCE

NYSE: SPCE

Virgin Galactic
Today's Change
(-5.77%) $-0.22
Current Price
$3.59

Is Virgin Galactic stock a sell?

Virgin Galactic will then use the cash from the above activities to pay off "approximately $355 million in aggregate principal amount of its Existing Convertible Notes," to reduce its total debt load to about $152 million.

That's good news as far as it goes. What worries me is that it's not 100% clear precisely how much stock dilution will result from this "capital realignment," and especially from the multiple warrants being issued.

Until that becomes clear, Virgin Galactic stock remains a sell.

About the Author

Rich Smith
Rich Smith is a contributing Motley Fool defense and stock market analyst covering publicly traded and emerging companies in defense, space, aerospace, and other sectors. Prior to The Motley Fool, Rich practiced international corporate law for Clifford Chance in Russia, and for the Russian-Ukrainian Legal Group in Moscow, Kyiv, and Washington, D.C. He holds a bachelor’s degree in international relations from the College of William & Mary, a law degree from the University of Baltimore, and a language certification from the International Institute of Russian Language & Culture in Tver, Russian Federation. The Globe and Mail once featured him as “one of the best stock pickers since 2009.”
TMFDitty
X@RichSmithFool

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

