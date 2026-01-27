Accessibility Menu
Arrow-Thin-Down
S&P 500
6,925.63
-0.8%
-52.40
Arrow-Thin-Down
DJI
48,958.77
-0.1%
-56.83
Arrow-Thin-Down
NASDAQ
23,478.22
-1.6%
-379.23
Arrow-Thin-Down
Bitcoin
$85,324.00
-4.1%
-$3,612.16
Arrow-Thin-Down
SBUX
$94.37
-0.8%
-$0.79
Arrow-Thin-Down
T
$24.92
+3.5%
+$0.85
Arrow-Thin-Down
GEV
$710.74
-0.1%
-$0.85
Arrow-Thin-Down
ASML
$1,434.51
+0.8%
+$11.59
Arrow-Thin-Down
NET
$175.64
-5.0%
-$9.24
Arrow-Thin-Down
INTC
$48.21
-1.2%
-$0.57
Arrow-Thin-Down
AMZN
$239.39
-1.5%
-$3.62
Arrow-Thin-Down
GOOG
$330.82
-1.6%
-$5.46
Arrow-Thin-Down
META
$722.47
+8.0%
+$53.74
Arrow-Thin-Down
MSFT
$428.98
-10.9%
-$52.66
Arrow-Thin-Down
NVDA
$189.08
-1.3%
-$2.44
Arrow-Thin-Down
TSLA
$423.80
-1.8%
-$7.66
Daily Stock GainersDaily Stock LosersMost Active Stocks

RTX is growing sales, earnings, and free cash flow. What could possibly be wrong with that?

RTX Corporation (RTX +1.59%) stock reported final 2025 earnings results this morning, sending shares of the defense stock up 2.1% through 9:45 a.m. ET.

Heading into the report, analysts forecast RTX to earn $1.47 per share on sales of $22.7 billion. Sales for the quarter actually came in at $24.2 billion, and earnings were $1.55, adjusted for one-time items (i.e., non-GAAP).

Rocketship formed of rolled $100 bills.

Image source: Getty Images.

RTX Q4 earnings

Sales climbed 12% year over year in Q4. Although non-GAAP earnings grew only 1%, actual earnings as calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) increased 8%.

Compared to full-year results, these numbers were both better... and worse. 2025 sales grew only 10% (so sales accelerated in Q4) to $88.6 billion. GAAP earnings for the year increased 40% to $4.96 per share.

Free cash flow showed more clearly defined improvement, and may be the reason why RTX stock is moving higher today. The defense company generated $3.2 billion in cash profit in Q4 (up 549% year over year), and $7.9 billion for the full year (up 75% versus 2024).

RTX Stock Quote

NYSE: RTX

RTX
Today's Change
(1.59%) $3.17
Current Price
$202.63

Is RTX stock a buy?

CEO Chris Calio says his company is starting 2026 "with great momentum and [is] well positioned to deliver our 2026 financial outlook." The company anticipates adjusted sales between $92 billion and $93 billion (so 4.4% sales growth at the midpoint). Adjusted earnings should range from $6.60 to $6.80 (about 6.5% growth). Free cash flow will be between $8.25 billion and $8.75 billion (or 7.6% growth).

All the above implies modestly growing sales amplified by improved profit margin on those sales. That's good news. I'm just not sure it's good enough to justify the stock's 31 times free cash flow valuation.

RTX is still a sell for me.

Read Next

About the Author

Rich Smith
Rich Smith is a contributing Motley Fool defense and stock market analyst covering publicly traded and emerging companies in defense, space, aerospace, and other sectors. Prior to The Motley Fool, Rich practiced international corporate law for Clifford Chance in Russia, and for the Russian-Ukrainian Legal Group in Moscow, Kyiv, and Washington, D.C. He holds a bachelor’s degree in international relations from the College of William & Mary, a law degree from the University of Baltimore, and a language certification from the International Institute of Russian Language & Culture in Tver, Russian Federation. The Globe and Mail once featured him as “one of the best stock pickers since 2009.”
TMFDitty
X@RichSmithFool

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends RTX. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

RTX Stock Quote

RTX

NYSE: RTX
$202.63 (+0.02%) $+3.17

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services