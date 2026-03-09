Hims & Hers Stock Pops 40%: Everything You Need to Know

Earlier this year, Novo Nordisk (NVO +3.08%) sued Hims & Hers (HIMS +40.79%), which investors thought was the end of the telehealth company.

Today, Novo not only dropped their lawsuit, they announced a partnership with Hims & Hers that will bring its branded products to the platform at a low price. Shares of Hims & Hers responded by jumping 40% and this may only be the start of the pop in shares as peptides and other treatments come to the Hims & Hers platform.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of March 9, 2026. The video was published on March 9, 2026.