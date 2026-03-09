Accessibility Menu
Hims & Hers Stock Pops 40%: Everything You Need to Know

Hims & Hers shares are up over 40% on Monday after announcing a deal with Novo Nordisk.

By Travis Hoium Mar 9, 2026 at 11:38AM EST

Key Points

  • Novo Nordisk is ending its lawsuit with Hims & Hers and the two have now become partners.
  • Ozempic and Wegovy will both be sold on the Hims & Hers platform at the same low price as other direct providers.
  • This could open up new avenues of growth with other pharmaceutical brands and the peptide market in 2026.

Earlier this year, Novo Nordisk (NVO +3.08%) sued Hims & Hers (HIMS +40.79%), which investors thought was the end of the telehealth company.

Today, Novo not only dropped their lawsuit, they announced a partnership with Hims & Hers that will bring its branded products to the platform at a low price. Shares of Hims & Hers responded by jumping 40% and this may only be the start of the pop in shares as peptides and other treatments come to the Hims & Hers platform.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of March 9, 2026. The video was published on March 9, 2026.

About the Author

Travis Hoium
Travis Hoium is a contributing Motley Fool stock market analyst covering solar energy, technology, and growth stocks. Before The Motley Fool, Travis was a mechanical engineer at 3M and founded a virtual reality company. He holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Minnesota.
TMFFlushDraw
X@travishoium

Travis Hoium has positions in Hims & Hers Health. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Hims & Hers Health. The Motley Fool recommends Novo Nordisk. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

Stocks Mentioned

Novo Nordisk Stock Quote
Novo Nordisk
NYSE: NVO
$39.77
(+3.08%)+$1.19
Hims & Hers Health Stock Quote
Hims & Hers Health
NYSE: HIMS
$22.16
(+40.79%)+$6.42

