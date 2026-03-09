Accessibility Menu
Why Redwire Corporation Stock Popped Today

Higher gross margins and positive free cash flow promise to be positive catalysts for Redwire stock.

By Rich Smith Mar 9, 2026 at 12:19PM EST

Key Points

  • Truist analyst Michael Ciamoli upgraded Redwire stock to buy this morning.
  • Ciamoli thinks gross profit margins could more than double in 2026.

Redwire Corporation (RDW +12.92%) stock, the space infrastructure company that turned itself into a military drones stock last year, soared 7% through noon ET Monday.

You can thank Truist Securities for that.

Rising stock chart ending in a rocket blasting straight up.

Image source: Getty Images.

Truist hearts Redwire

Truist analyst Michael Ciamoli upgraded Redwire stock to "buy" with a $15 price target this morning, predicting the stock has "66% upside" from today's prices. And why?

According to Ciamoli, roughly one-third of Redwire's programs are ramping up and now producing at full speed. The company's other programs are making progress as well, helping to grow Redwire's gross profit margins and potentially implying lower research and development costs in the near future.

Indeed, Ciamoli thinks we may see gross margins surge from 9.2% (according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence) in 2025 to 23.3% in 2026!

Redwire Stock Quote

NYSE: RDW

Redwire
Today's Change
(12.92%) $1.10
Current Price
$9.65

Could Redwire turn profitable in 2026?

Now don't get too excited. Operating costs consumed 57% of Redwire's revenue in 2025. They were 25.5% of revenue in 2024. Pick either number as a baseline, and even a 23.3% gross profit margin won't be enough to turn Redwire stock profitable after its operating costs are subtracted. Indeed, according to analysts polled by S&P Global, Redwire's still at least a couple years away from GAAP profitability.

The good news is that 2027 might be the first year Redwire hits positive free cash flow, finally giving investors something more substantial than mere revenue and revenue growth on which to value Redwire stock.

At 3 times sales, the stock was already starting to look attractive. With the catalyst of positive free cash flow now on the horizon, it may be time to buy Redwire stock.

About the Author

Rich Smith
Rich Smith is a contributing Motley Fool defense and stock market analyst covering publicly traded and emerging companies in defense, space, aerospace, and other sectors. Prior to The Motley Fool, Rich practiced international corporate law for Clifford Chance in Russia, and for the Russian-Ukrainian Legal Group in Moscow, Kyiv, and Washington, D.C. He holds a bachelor’s degree in international relations from the College of William & Mary, a law degree from the University of Baltimore, and a language certification from the International Institute of Russian Language & Culture in Tver, Russian Federation. The Globe and Mail once featured him as “one of the best stock pickers since 2009.”
TMFDitty
X@RichSmithFool

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Redwire and Truist Financial. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

