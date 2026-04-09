Accessibility Menu
 
Arrow-Thin-Down
S&P 500
6,824.66
+0.6%
+41.85
Arrow-Thin-Down
DJI
48,185.80
+0.6%
+275.88
Arrow-Thin-Down
NASDAQ
22,822.42
+0.8%
+187.42
Arrow-Thin-Down
Bitcoin
$71,747.00
+1.1%
+$752.20
Arrow-Thin-Down
AMZN
$233.26
+5.4%
+$12.01
Arrow-Thin-Down
GOOG
$316.37
+0.5%
+$1.63
Arrow-Thin-Down
META
$628.56
+2.6%
+$16.14
Arrow-Thin-Down
MSFT
$373.07
-0.3%
-$1.26
Arrow-Thin-Down
NVDA
$183.89
+1.0%
+$1.81
Arrow-Thin-Down
TSLA
$345.40
+0.6%
+$2.15
Most Active StocksDaily Stock GainersDaily Stock Losers

Why Atlassian Stock Dropped Today

Atlassian isn't worth $190 anymore -- but it could still double from here.

By Rich Smith Apr 9, 2026 at 12:05PM EST

Key Points

  • Guggenheim analyst Howard Ma just slashed his price target on Atlassian.
  • That's the bad news. The good news is Ma still expects Atlassian stock to double.

Shares of workplace software company Atlassian Corporation (TEAM 7.32%), author of both Jira and Confluence, tumbled 6.3% through 10:45 a.m. ET Thursday.

Guggenheim analyst Howard Ma may be the reason.

Green up button and red down button on a dark background.

Image source: Getty Images.

What Guggenheim says about Atlassian

Ma lowered his price target on Atlassian stock to $115 this morning, a near-40% cut in his valuation of the stock, as reported today on TheFly.com. That sounds bad, but it's worth noting that Atlassian stock currently trades below $60 a share. So while the price target was cut nearly in half, the analyst still predicts Atlassian shares could nearly double over the next 12 months.

And he still thinks Atlassian shares are a buy. He still believes Atlassian possesses a "deep technology moat ... that AI cannot easily replace."

Atlassian Stock Quote

NASDAQ: TEAM

Atlassian
Today's Change
(-7.32%) $-4.66
Current Price
$58.96

What this means for Atlassian stock

So why cut the price target at all? Well, even if artificial intelligence doesn't disrupt Atlassian's business model entirely, it may still slow it down, limit its market share, or at least slow its expansion into that market as potential customers try AI before finally deciding to pay for Atlassian's software products.

That's the short-term threat. Long-term, however, Wall Street analysts generally agree that Atlassian has a long growth path ahead of it, and forecast 20% average annual earnings gains over the next five years. With the stock costing less than 13 times trailing free cash flow today, Atlassian stock looks cheap to me.

And today's share price decline could be a buying opportunity in disguise.

Read Next

About the Author

Rich Smith
Rich Smith is a contributing Motley Fool defense and stock market analyst covering publicly traded and emerging companies in defense, space, aerospace, and other sectors. Prior to The Motley Fool, Rich practiced international corporate law for Clifford Chance in Russia, and for the Russian-Ukrainian Legal Group in Moscow, Kyiv, and Washington, D.C. He holds a bachelor’s degree in international relations from the College of William & Mary, a law degree from the University of Baltimore, and a language certification from the International Institute of Russian Language & Culture in Tver, Russian Federation. The Globe and Mail once featured him as “one of the best stock pickers since 2009.”
TMFDitty
X@RichSmithFool

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Atlassian. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Atlassian Stock Quote
Atlassian
NASDAQ: TEAM
$58.96
(-7.32%)-$4.66

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services