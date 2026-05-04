2 Stocks That Should be on Your Radar as the Iran War Shifts Global Energy Markets

The war with Iran is creating one of the biggest energy supply disruptions in decades. Roughly 20% of global oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) had moved through the Strait of Hormuz before the war. With that now down to a trickle due to its closure, prices have soared. That's leading countries, especially in Europe and Asia, to accelerate their shift to alternative energy.

Here are two energy stocks that should be on your radar as the global energy landscape shifts away from oil and gas in the coming years.

Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable (BEPC +0.88%)(BEP 1.83%) is a leading global renewable energy producer and sustainable solutions provider. The company operates hydro, wind, solar, and energy storage assets across North and South America, Europe, and Asia. Additionally, it has investments in nuclear energy services (Westinghouse) and the production of biofuels and eFuels. Brookfield's large-scale, global operations and diversified platform put it in a strong position to benefit from the global shift toward alternative energy sources.

The company has spent the past several years expanding its global scale and development capabilities. Brookfield Renewable recently agreed to acquire Boralex, a leading renewable energy development platform with operations in Canada, the U.S., the U.K., and France. That follows the acquisition of Neoen, a leader in battery storage with developments across Australia, France, and the Nordics. Brookfield has also acquired India's Leap Green and South Korea's Hanmaeum Energy to bolster its renewable energy development capabilities in Asia.

Expand NYSE : BEPC Brookfield Renewable Today's Change ( 0.88 %) $ 0.31 Current Price $ 35.51 Key Data Points Market Cap $6.4B Day's Range $ 34.40 - $ 35.64 52wk Range $ 27.27 - $ 45.18 Volume 6 Avg Vol 1.4M Gross Margin 25.25 % Dividend Yield 4.26 %

Brookfield currently expects to grow its funds from operations at a more than 10% annual rate through 2031. It could grow even faster in the future as the war accelerates the shift to alternative energy in Europe and Asia, providing Brookfield with even more investment opportunities in the coming years.

Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy (BE 0.65%) makes solid-oxide fuel cell systems that enable customers to take control of their energy needs through on-site generation. Large-scale energy users such as semiconductor manufacturing facilities, data centers, and utilities are increasingly turning to Bloom Energy's ultra-resilient power solutions.

Expand NYSE : BE Bloom Energy Today's Change ( -0.65 %) $ -1.88 Current Price $ 288.64 Key Data Points Market Cap $82B Day's Range $ 277.70 - $ 302.99 52wk Range $ 16.05 - $ 302.99 Volume 34K Avg Vol 11M Gross Margin 31.08 %

The company has formed several strategic partnerships with leading data center developers. Oracle recently expanded its partnership with Bloom Energy to deploy up to 2.8 gigawatts of its fuel cell systems to accelerate the AI infrastructure build-out. The company also formed a $5 billion strategic AI partnership with Brookfield Asset Management to deploy its advanced fuel cell systems in global AI factories (specialized AI data centers).

Bloom Energy's business is already booming due to the acceleration in power demand from AI data centers. Its revenue grew an eye-popping 130% last quarter to over $750 million. Bloom Energy expects its revenue to surge 80% this year, up from its prior guidance of 60%. Demand for its power solutions could grow even faster in the future as more companies worldwide turn to Bloom Energy to meet their energy needs.

Benefitting from an acceleration in the global energy transition

Brookfield Renewable and Bloom Energy were already benefiting from surging demand for alternative energy before the war. Demand could accelerate further following the massive disruptions to global energy supplies. With the war dramatically altering the global energy landscape in the coming years, Bloom Energy and Brookfield Renewable should be on your radar.