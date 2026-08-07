Engineering and construction conglomerate Fluor (FLR +16.92%) engineered an impressive gain for its stock as the trading week came to a close. That's another way of saying that it posted a very strong set of second-quarter results, which were encouraging enough to propel its shares to a nearly 17% gain on Friday.

The fundamentals flew well higher

Before market open, Fluor reported that its revenue for the period was $4.3 billion, up a sturdy 9% year over year. That was helped to no small degree by the company's more than tripling its new awards to $6.1 billion from $1.8 billion in the year-ago quarter.

Net income not under generally accepted accounting principles (non-GAAP, or adjusted) leaped even higher, advancing by 79% to $129 million, or $0.91 per share.

That meant a pair of crushing beats for Fluor, as analysts tracking the stock were collectively modeling revenue of a bit over $3.9 billion and adjusted net profit of $0.70 per share.

In its earnings release, Fluor quoted CEO Jim Breuer as saying that the new business the company attracted shows "the successful pull-through of our front-end work and the confidence clients have in Fluor to advance their most important investments."

Expand NYSE : FLR Fluor Today's Change ( 16.92 %) $ 8.25 Current Price $ 57.00 Key Data Points Market Cap $8.0B Market cap calculated using publicly traded shares outstanding only. Does not include unlisted, private, or dual-class non-traded shares. Implied market cap may vary. Day's Range $ 53.63 - $ 57.65 52wk Range $ 39.33 - $ 57.65 Volume 8M Avg Vol 2.8M Gross Margin -162.66%

New awards bring new optimism

Although Fluor did not provide revenue or bottom-line guidance, it modified its existing forecast for adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA).

Although it shaved the top end of this to $525 million from $560 million, it reflects the divestment in the company's share of the ICA Fluor joint venture in Mexico. The bottom end of the range was maintained at $500 million.

In my view, investors were right to be so bullish on the company post-earnings. I'm particularly impressed by that leap in new awards, which clearly shows the company knows how to expand its business by one of the best methods possible. I think this stock has more potential upside.