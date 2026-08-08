Shares of Voyager Technologies (VOYG +9.24%) soared roughly 70% this past week after the aerospace company delivered strong second-quarter growth metrics.
Powerful trends are fueling Voyager's growth
Voyager's revenue surged 51% from the first quarter to $52.7 million.
The space stock saw record quarterly bookings of $113 million, bringing its backlog to $335.5 million as of June 30.
The Trump Administration's Golden Dome missile defense project is emerging as a major source of growth. Voyager's Golden Dome-related awards totaled $84 million across multiple customers and technology platforms.
NYSE: VOYG
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Voyager also recently completed its acquisition of Astrobotic, strengthening the company's ties to NASA and its lunar lander programs.
"Few companies can claim what Voyager occupies today: meaningful participation across defense technology, national security, and the rapidly expanding space economy," CEO Dylan Taylor said.
Still, Voyager is not yet profitable due to its heavy investments in state-of-the-art technologies, such as advanced propulsion systems, resilient space architectures, and advanced electronics.
All told, Voyager produced an adjusted loss of $41 million, or $0.70 per share. That was, however, significantly better than the $0.91-per-share loss Wall Street had expected.
The space race is just beginning
Voyager now sees its full-year revenue growing by 66% to 84% to $275 million to $305 million in 2026.
Commenting on the aerospace specialist's long-term growth prospects, Taylor said:
Defense budgets are expanding. NASA and commercial space investment are accelerating. The convergence of these forces is creating a generational opportunity -- and we are built for exactly this moment.
As Taylor indicated, Voyager is well placed to benefit from rising defense spending. On Thursday, Voyager was awarded a contract by defense giant RTX for propulsion technology for the Standard Missile-3 (SM-3) and next-generation interceptor program.