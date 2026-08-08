Shares of Voyager Technologies (VOYG +9.24%) soared roughly 70% this past week after the aerospace company delivered strong second-quarter growth metrics.

Powerful trends are fueling Voyager's growth

Voyager's revenue surged 51% from the first quarter to $52.7 million.

The space stock saw record quarterly bookings of $113 million, bringing its backlog to $335.5 million as of June 30.

The Trump Administration's Golden Dome missile defense project is emerging as a major source of growth. Voyager's Golden Dome-related awards totaled $84 million across multiple customers and technology platforms.

Expand NYSE : VOYG Voyager Technologies Today's Change ( 9.24 %) $ 3.54 Current Price $ 41.85 Key Data Points Market Cap $2.6B Market cap calculated using publicly traded shares outstanding only. Does not include unlisted, private, or dual-class non-traded shares. Implied market cap may vary. Day's Range $ 38.43 - $ 42.01 52wk Range $ 17.41 - $ 52.40 Volume 2M Avg Vol 2.4M Gross Margin 2.59%

Voyager also recently completed its acquisition of Astrobotic, strengthening the company's ties to NASA and its lunar lander programs.

"Few companies can claim what Voyager occupies today: meaningful participation across defense technology, national security, and the rapidly expanding space economy," CEO Dylan Taylor said.

Still, Voyager is not yet profitable due to its heavy investments in state-of-the-art technologies, such as advanced propulsion systems, resilient space architectures, and advanced electronics.

All told, Voyager produced an adjusted loss of $41 million, or $0.70 per share. That was, however, significantly better than the $0.91-per-share loss Wall Street had expected.

The space race is just beginning

Voyager now sees its full-year revenue growing by 66% to 84% to $275 million to $305 million in 2026.

Commenting on the aerospace specialist's long-term growth prospects, Taylor said:

Defense budgets are expanding. NASA and commercial space investment are accelerating. The convergence of these forces is creating a generational opportunity -- and we are built for exactly this moment.

As Taylor indicated, Voyager is well placed to benefit from rising defense spending. On Thursday, Voyager was awarded a contract by defense giant RTX for propulsion technology for the Standard Missile-3 (SM-3) and next-generation interceptor program.