Retirees need to be aware that they can access tax-free funds from this investment account.

Most retirees have lots of things to spend money on. Taxes are probably not at the top of any senior's preferred list of what to do with their funds. Unfortunately, if you don't plan ahead, you could lose some of your hard-earned retirement income to the IRS.

The good news is, there are tax-free income sources that leave more of your money to you to use since the government doesn't take a cut. Here's one of them.

Adults looking at financial paperwork.

Image source: Getty Images.

This is an excellent tax-free income source for retirees who planned ahead

A Roth IRA is one of the best sources of tax-free income for seniors. Roth IRAs are an alternative to traditional IRA accounts because they allow you to defer your tax breaks until you retire.

Unlike with most other retirement plans, you don't get to deduct your Roth IRA contributions when you're working and investing. You contribute with after-tax dollars.

However, if you follow all the rules, when you become a retiree (or at least age 59 1/2), you can withdraw as much money as you want from your IRA tax-free. This is a huge benefit, especially since you already enjoyed tax-free growth on the money you put in.

Your Roth IRA distributions also don't count in your income determination when assessing whether Social Security is taxable, so investing in a Roth could mean Social Security stretches further as well.

Don't rush into a Roth conversion

If you're nearing retirement and the idea of tax-free income sounds attractive, you may be tempted to try to convert your traditional IRA to a Roth.

Don't rush into this, though. There are tax consequences and limits on when converted funds can be withdrawn, so be careful about understanding all the details before you decide this route is the way to go.

You can avoid the hassle and potential costs of a Roth conversion, though, if you just choose a Roth IRA from the start when you're working and saving for your future.

About the Author

Christy Bieber
Christy Bieber is a contributing Motley Fool retirement and Social Security expert covering retirement planning, 401(k)s, IRAs, and other personal finance topics. Christy has written about finance since 2008 and previously taught business courses at Bryant & Stratton College. She holds a law degree from UCLA and a bachelor’s degree in English, media, and communication with a certificate in business management from the University of Rochester. In law school, she earned three CALI Awards for Excellence for the highest scores in civil procedure and contract law exams.
