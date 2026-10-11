We're just days away from the 2027 Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) announcement on Oct. 14. Recent estimates from The Senior Citizens League (TSCL) suggest it will come in around 3.5%.

That's not locked in yet, but TSCL's estimates tend to be pretty close to the actual Social Security COLA. Here's a closer look at what an extra 3.5% would do to the average benefit.

The average Social Security benefit would increase by $73 per month

The average Social Security retirement benefit as of August 2026 is $2,088 per month. A 3.5% benefit boost would add roughly $73 more to these checks. The average spousal benefit is $987 per month as of August 2026. This would climb by $35 with a 3.5% COLA.

However, the amount you receive will depend on several factors. If your benefit is currently larger than the $2,088 average, you'll receive an above-average benefit boost. If your current benefit is below average, you may receive less than expected, especially if the COLA is below 3.5%.

Medicare beneficiaries also have to prepare for higher Part B premiums next year, which will eat up some of that COLA. These premiums usually come directly out of your Social Security checks, so the actual benefit increase that makes it to your account could be smaller than these figures, even if you qualify for the average benefit.

What to do if your Social Security COLA doesn't go as far as you'd expect

Once the Social Security Administration announces the 2027 COLA, add the COLA percentage to your existing checks to get a rough idea of how much more to expect in 2027. Then, subtract your new benefit amount from your average monthly expenses to figure out how much you'll need to cover on your own.

Use the last few weeks of 2026 to develop a plan to pay for the rest. You might need to rely more on personal savings or look for ways to cut back expenses. Or you could look into a part-time job or other government benefits if you're struggling to make ends meet.

The Social Security Administration will send you a personalized COLA notice in early December with your exact benefit amount for next year, including Medicare Part B premium withholding if you're enrolled in that program. Review this information carefully and make any necessary adjustments so your budget is ready to go come January.