Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

How a 401(k) Can Help Make You the Millionaire Next Door

By Charlene Rhinehart, CPA - Mar 12, 2022 at 6:06AM

Key Points

  • A 401(k) is a tax-advantaged workplace retirement account that allows you to stash money away for retirement.
  • If you make consistent contributions and smart investment decisions, you'll be on your way to becoming a 401(k) millionaire.
  • Your employer may add to your 401(k) savings to help you reach your financial goals.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

You may not have to search any further than your workplace 401(k) plan to build your million-dollar jackpot.

If you're seeking to join the millionaire club, your 401(k) may be your ticket to success. Fidelity reported a jump in 401(k) millionaires during the pandemic, and you could be next in line to claim your retirement treasure. All you have to do is follow a few simple steps to maximize your chances of success. 

We'll dive into your million-dollar 401(k) action plan now, so you don't have to delay your success any longer. 

Happy person at home working on computer.

Image source: Getty Images.

Your 401(k) can become your wealth partner 

It may be hard to believe that you can build a million-dollar retirement portfolio at work, but the 401(k) makes it easier than ever to achieve this goal. This employer-sponsored retirement plan allows you to contribute money from your paycheck to fund the account. The best part is that your employer does all the legwork. All you have to do is determine how much you want to contribute and let the automatic paycheck deductions begin. 

When you contribute to a 401(k), you'll have a chance to load up on tax benefits that can expedite your millionaire journey. Every dollar you contribute to a 401(k) can reduce your taxable income. Essentially, you are getting a deal on your current year's tax bill while ramping up your retirement savings. The more you contribute to your 401(k), the more opportunities you'll have to build wealth at work over time.

Maximize your 401(k) contributions 

Your annual contributions will be the heart and soul of your retirement account. If you forfeit your chance to make annual contributions, you will limit the long-term potential of your 401(k) over time. Becoming a millionaire is based on how you allocate every dollar that has your name on it. 

For 2022, you can contribute up to $20,500 from your paycheck to your 401(k). After you turn 50, you can tack on an extra $6,500 as a special catch-up contribution granted by the IRS. You're not required to max out your 401(k) every year, but it's a great way to fast-track your way to millionaire status. Here are a few pointers to help you increase your 401(k) savings with ease: 

  • Allocate bonuses and raises to your 401(k).
  • Set up a budget so you can comfortably live on less money. 
  • Monitor your spending habits and be intentional about purchasing decisions. 
  • Free up cash by paying off debt. 

If your employer offers a 401(k) matching program, you might want to take them up on that deal. Check to see if your employer matches any contributions that you make to a 401(k). That's an easy way to earn more money at work that can benefit your future self. 

Understand your investment options

If you want the money in your 401(k) to grow, you have to put it to work. You need to understand the types of assets you can invest in, the average rate of return, and how you can use the power of compounding to supercharge your portfolio. 

Review your 401(k) plan and ask questions if something doesn't make sense. Your 401(k) may include the following investment options: 

If your portfolio has a high weighting of high-quality stocks, achieving a 7% return over the long term won't be unrealistic. That's the average annual return of the S&P 500 from 1926 to 2018. If you look at the last 50 years, the average stock market return was 10%.  

Based on your age, goals, and risk tolerance, you (or a trusted advisor) can determine the best mix of assets for you. You can use a calculator to determine what it takes to crush your 401(k) goals. After you know your numbers, you can develop a strategy to reach your goal before your target date.

The making of a 401(k) millionaire 

Becoming a 401(k) millionaire takes patience, consistency, education, and strategy. You don't have to be rich to get started. You just need a consistent plan that can carry you through to the finish line. The increase in 401(k) millionaires during the pandemic proves that your millionaire goals are not impossible. It all starts with taking the next step to learn more about your 401(k) and maximize it. 

If you are serious about your 401(k) success, contact your human resources department or benefits provider to get a copy of your company's policy. That one step will empower you to set goals and invest in your education so you can claim your spot as the next 401(k) millionaire.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

Senior writing note and looking at laptop
This Move Could Add an Extra $70,000 to Your Lifetime Social Security Benefit
 A person on a couch with taking notes while holding a laptop on their lap_GettyImages-1282252552
Unhappy With Your Medicare Advantage Plan? Your Chance to Switch for This Year Ends Soon
 A person at a laptop with a serious expression holding their head_GettyImages-833210686
Bummed Out About the Stock Market? Here's Why You Shouldn't Be
 GettyImages-497276372
The Must-Read Elizabeth Warren Quote on Social Security
 MFM_20220308
Lessons Learned From 20 Years of Investing

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning service.

Stock Advisor Returns
460%
 
S&P 500 Returns
129%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 03/12/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Laptop Internet Search Smartphone Work From Home Getty
Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying On the Dip
Warren Buffett 2.
3 Underrated Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Smart Buys Right Now
rising arrow three
3 Humbled Nasdaq Stocks Ready to Bounce Back
A person at a laptop with a serious expression holding their head_GettyImages-833210686
Bummed Out About the Stock Market? Here's Why You Shouldn't Be

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with the Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from the Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services